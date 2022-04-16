Save The Elephant Day
Highlights
Elephants are known as the most enormous land animal and a surprisingly gentle giant in the animal kingdom.
Emotional, intelligent and beautiful in the wild, sadly elephant populations have been rapidly decreasing due to various threats, perhaps most significantly poaching.
Save The Elephant Day aims to change this alarming trend by educating people about elephants and the plights they face, encouraging everyone to do their bit and help save them from extinction.
