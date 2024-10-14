Senior isolation: A Significant Sidelined Concern

In today’s digital world, people have identified novel ways to deal with social isolation and loneliness. Social media platforms have helped individuals to stay connected with their loved ones regardless of distance. However, for many elderly individuals, ageing can feel even more lonely than a loss of physical mobility or health. It is called emotional and senior isolation, which is usually invisible. Despite the global focus on increasing technology and communication, the issue of senior isolation has become one of the most sidelined concerns. According to the WHO report, 25 percent of older people suffer from social isolation whereas 5-15 percent of the elderly experience loneliness.

While ageing is an indispensable aspect of human life, people lose their networks of acquaintances, coworkers and even family members with time. Retirement also reduces their regular social engagement but the death of close ones can result in an emotional void. Mobility concerns can further limit their capacity to participate in social activities, resulting in a strong sensation of loneliness. Over time, this isolation worsens, and what was previously perceived as a moment of solitude leads to both physical and mental health issues. Here’s a look at some of them:

Depression

Both loneliness and depression in elderly people are related to each other. Since social involvement is a fundamental, intrinsic need for people of all ages, social isolation can lead to major psychological implications. One such health concern is depression, commonly caused due to loneliness among seniors. This mental condition causes sadness and fatigue, making it difficult for the elderly to socialise with others.

Cognitive Decline

Another negative implication of social isolation among the elderly is the deterioration of cognitive abilities. Without regular interaction with family or friends, senior people can start developing dementia or other mental issues. Dementia refers to a group of disorders that impact memory, thinking and capacity to function daily. In a research study conducted by the Alzheimer’s Association in 2023, it was found that approximately 8.8 billion Indians aged 60 years suffer from dementia, provoking the need for extensive elderly care by both family and caregivers.

Mortality Risk

As per a report published by BMJ Global Health, social isolation and loneliness lead to increased mortality risks among elderly people. Moreover, people exposed to illnesses like dementia also tend to have a short life span. This is because seniors who feel isolated may find it more difficult to get medical treatment than those who maintain frequent touch with others. Friends and family usually encourage a senior loved one to get medical care when they otherwise would not.

Though these illnesses present a serious threat to overall health, practising some preventive measures can ease their risks. One such way is to plan a weekly outing for the elderly to meet their loved ones or schedule video chats with them. This will not only facilitate social interaction among them but will also ensure that they spend enough time with their family and friends.

Another way is to locate local community centres for finding out events or classes for the elderly where they get to meet new people. Many people do find their friends after retirement and thus, this can help seniors to make friends within their community. In case the effects of social isolation become worse, it is always beneficial to consult a therapist or medical professional. Remember, while loneliness can be a sad and painful experience for the elderly, raising awareness and fostering community engagement can help them live their golden years in dignity and joy.

(This article is authored by MP Deepu, Co-founder & COO, SeniorWorld)