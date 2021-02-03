Set smart limits to be a fantastic parent

As a parent you give your children a good start in life you nurture, protect and guide them. Parenting is a process that prepares your child for independence. As your child grows and develops, there are many things you can do to help your child. These links will help you learn more about your child's development, positive parenting, safety, and health at each stage of your child's life.

Take charge



Children crave limits, which help them understand and manage an often confusing world. Show your love by setting boundaries so your kids can explore and discover their passions safely.

Don't clip your child's wings



Your toddler's mission in life is to gain independence. So when she's developmentally capable of putting her toys away, clearing her plate from the table, and dressing herself, let her. Giving a child responsibility is good for her self-esteem (and your sanity!).

Don't try to fix everything



Give young kids a chance to find their own solutions. When you lovingly acknowledge a child's minor frustrations without immediately rushing in to save her, you teach her self-reliance and resilience.

Remember that discipline is not punishment



Enforcing limits is really about teaching kids how to behave in the world and helping them to become competent, caring, and in control.

Pick your battles



Kids can't absorb too many rules without turning off completely. Forget arguing about little stuff like fashion choices and occasional potty language. Focus on the things that really matter -- that means no hitting, rude talk, or lying.

Make warm memories



Your children will probably not remember anything that you say to them, but they will recall the family rituals like bedtimes and game night that you do together.

Be the role model your children deserve



Kids learn by watching their parents. Modeling appropriate, respectful, good behaviour works much better than telling them what to do.