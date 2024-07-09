Shloka Mehta Shines in Vibrant Lehenga at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Haldi

Shloka Mehta, the eldest daughter-in-law of the Ambani family, turned heads at the haldi ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Married to Akash Ambani, Shloka donned a stunning, custom-designed lehenga by Anamika Khanna, styled by her sister Divya Mehta Jatia.

A Colourful Display by Shloka Mehta

Shloka Mehta's outfit for the ceremony was a vibrant, multi-panelled lehenga chosen by her sister, Divya Mehta. Sharing the look on Instagram, Divya captioned the photo, "One of my fave looks. @shloka11 in custom @anamikakhannaindia." The lehenga boasted a blend of red, green, beige, yellow, pink, silver, and gold embroidery.

Diya Mehta Jatia | one of my fave looks >>>> 🫶🏻🦚🌹 @shloka11 in custom @anamikakhannaindia Which lehengas do you love? | Instagram

Breaking Down the Look

The lehenga featured a striking green skirt with elaborate multi-coloured Resham embroidery, intricate thread and sequin work, and floral motifs. It had a high-waist design, A-line silhouette, and mirror embellishments for added flair. Paired with this was a heavily embroidered beige blouse with a backless design, square neckline, and tassel and bead embellishments. Completing the ensemble was a red dupatta adorned with gota patti borders and delicate threadwork, draped in a Gujarati-style saree pallu.

Shloka accessorized her look with bangles, haath phool, a pearl-embellished maang tika, statement earrings, and a heavy choker necklace. Her hair was styled in a centre-parted braid adorned with gajra, and her makeup included a dainty bindi, pink lips, kohl-lined eyes, mauve eye shadow, eyeliner, mascara, highlighter, and blush.

About Shloka Mehta

Shloka Mehta is the daughter of businessman Russell Mehta and Mona Mehta. She married Akash Ambani, the eldest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, on March 9, 2019. The couple, childhood friends, welcomed their daughter, Veda Akash Ambani, on May 31, 2023.