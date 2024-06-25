Shravani Mela 2024: Enhanced Facilities for Devotees in Deoghar

Shravani Mela, one of India's most significant religious gatherings in the eastern region, is set to take place on July 22, 2024. This annual event draws thousands of devotees from across the country and abroad to Deoghar, where they offer prayers at the revered Baba Baidyanath Dham temple during the month of Shravan.

Preparation Efforts

In anticipation of a large influx of Kawanriyas (pilgrims who walk barefoot to Deoghar to pour water on the shivling while chanting "Bol Bam"), the local administration has made extensive preparations. The city council has communicated with the district administration to ensure the smooth management of the event, aiming for its successful execution.

Facilities for Devotees

District Magistrate Naval Chaudhary has outlined various facilities that will be provided for the Kawanriyas during the event. These include:

Communication Support: Availability of phone and mobile numbers, route tables, WiFi, lost and found announcements, and phone booths to help devotees stay connected, especially if they get separated from their families.

Cleanliness and Basic Amenities: Enhanced focus on maintaining cleanliness, providing drinking water, ensuring a reliable electricity supply, and offering medical care facilities.

Security and Housing: Robust security measures and improved housing arrangements for the comfort and safety of the pilgrims. Existing Dharamshalas (rest houses) will undergo repairs to accommodate the influx of devotees.

Special Measures

The administration will implement unique measures this year to enhance the overall experience for the pilgrims:

Mandatory ID Cards: All devotees must carry ID cards, without which entry to the ghats will be denied. This measure aims to ensure security and streamline the management of the crowd.

Regulated Commerce: Shopkeepers have been instructed to display rate charts to prevent disputes over prices between pilgrims and vendors.

District Magistrate Chaudhary and his team are committed to ensuring that devotees have a seamless and spiritually fulfilling experience at the Shravani Mela 2024, addressing any issues that may arise promptly and effectively.