Siddharth Rajsekar Unveils ‘I Can Coach Volumes 4 & 5’ at Freedom Business Retreat 2024

In a defining moment at the Freedom Business Retreat Recharge 2024, Siddharth Rajsekar, the Digital Reformer behind India’s fastest-growing coaching community, unveiled the latest versions, 4 & 5, of his popular book series ‘I Can Coach’. These books showcase 70 extraordinary coaches whose stories are changing lives. Joining Siddharth for the launch was Surendran Jayasekar, Founder & CEO of Success Gyan, who penned the foreword for both volumes. Even before the launch, 5,000 copies had already been sold, highlighting the immense anticipation and impact of these inspiring stories.

Siddharth Rajsekar’s vision extends far beyond just building a community. He’s on a mission to create Supercoaches—leaders who are not only focused on personal success but are dedicated to solving real-world problems and making the world a better place.

A Sacred Space for Leaders

The Freedom Business Retreat is more than a business event. It’s an exclusive gathering for members of the Internet Lifestyle Hub, a space designed for personal and professional transformation. Attendees don't leave as the same people—they walk out as empowered leaders ready to make a difference. This year’s retreat, guided by the "5 Elements" theme (Earth, Water, Fire, Air, and Ether), was an experience where coaches tapped into deeper forces to unlock their full potential. Over 160 awards were given out to honor those who reached significant milestones, including the Hall of Fame, 1 Crore, and 10 Crore Champions.

Resilience, Liberation, and Transformation

Volume 4 of I Can Coach, titled Stories of Resilience, reveals the journeys of 35 coaches who overcame immense challenges to reach millionaire status as Crore Champions. These stories are not just about success—they are about grit, determination, and turning obstacles into stepping stones. The Hall of Fame Adventures show how starting from scratch can lead to crossing the INR 3 lakh threshold and turning dreams into reality.

Volume 5, Stories of Liberation, captures the breakthroughs of coaches who shattered limitations to create lives filled with purpose and prosperity. These stories highlight the Freedom Finisher Journeys, showing how step-by-step progress leads to incredible success, and Epic Transformations, where personal growth translates into life-changing outcomes. These individuals didn’t just succeed for themselves; they became pillars of hope for their communities, proving that financial freedom and a life of impact are within reach.

Empowering a Global Community of Leaders

Since 2018, Siddharth Rajsekar has been a much-revered mentor in the digital coaching space, influencing coaches and educators worldwide. His mission to create Supercoaches who lead with integrity and purpose is transforming the global landscape of coaching. His work is not just about building businesses—it’s about creating leaders who solve real problems and contribute to a better world.

The books, available for INR 399 on Amazon India and I Can Coach, are more than just a collection of stories—they are roadmaps for anyone seeking personal and financial freedom. They showcase the resilience, courage, and drive needed to rise above challenges and create lasting impact.

As the Internet Lifestyle Hub continues to grow, it stands as a shining example of Nalanda reborn in the digital era. With over 30,000 paid members, ILH is cultivating a new generation of leaders dedicated to solving problems, uniting communities, and making the world a better place. The launch of I Can Coach Volumes 4 and 5 is just the beginning—the world needs more genuine teachers, and ILH is on the frontlines of that mission.