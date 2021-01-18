Six agencies you need to make your wedding day special

We all know that weddings are a lot of fun to attend - from meeting family and friends, sharing stories and breaking bread together. To ensure that one has a wedding they have always imagined, it is crucial to have the right team of wedding venues and vendors to help turn dreams into a reality. The Knot Worldwide, the wedding technology platform connecting the directory of vendors to the consumers.

On an average, couples hire 15 vendors for their wedding day. However, with smaller, more intimate weddings becoming a trend, there are six wedding vendors that couples need to ensure that their special day remains special.

Venue

We are certain that couples have pictured their dream wedding in a picturesque beach in Andaman, an elegant church in Kerala, a lawn wedding in Delhi or in a grand fort in Udaipur; one thing is certain - a venue is the backbone that sets the scene of a wedding. The perfect wedding location is one that is accessible to guests, is aesthetically pleasing and has packages and facilities that cater to the couple's needs.

Catering

Food plays a crucial part in providing guests a wedding experience that is unforgettable. After all, everyone is interested to know '#ShaadiKeKhane mein kya tha?' The caterer at the wedding is responsible to ensure that the food served is delicious, plentiful and compliments the palate of all.

Photographers and videographers

During COVID, the budget allocated to photographers and videographers reduced as many now work in smaller teams to cater to smaller wedding sizes. The presence of wedding photographers and videographers is considered most important as they help capture moments that are special from the couple's special day through pictures and frames. They help highlight and narrate various moments across several functions such as the sangeet, mehendi and haldi, in addition to a couples' big day.

Wedding planner

Rather than coordinating with multiple vendors on your own, wedding planners help streamline the process of preparing for a wedding by helping organise and stay within the stipulated budget. With the updated regulations issued by the government, wedding planners are responsible for the health and safety of the guests in attendance and can help ensure that the wedding party strictly follows guidelines. Many couples shy away from seeking help from wedding planners as they feel they would be more expensive. However, on the contrary, they are beneficial and help couples not make costly mistakes.

Hair and Makeup Artists

Looking and feeling great for couples on their wedding day is paramount. Since artists are in close contact with brides, their family and friends, they take all necessary precautions such as using disposable tools, sanitisation of equipment, wearing masks and face shields. Last year, makeup preferences have also changed for some brides-to-be with most opting for simpler makeup with more focus on eyes and hair, as masks have to be worn.