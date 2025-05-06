Social awareness: ‘SANDHYA, Tum Kahaan Ho’ brings Alzheimer’s to the spotlight

Hyderabad: ROADWAYZ Theatre Group is set to perform its latest play, “SANDHYA, Tum Kahaan Ho”, a stirring theatrical production that brings attention to Alzheimer’s disease. Premiering on May 16, 2025, at T-HIVE, eGalleria Mall in Hi-Tech City, the play promises a powerful blend of humor, heart, and social commentary.

Written and directed by Capt. Ahmed SN, a retired Defence officer, the play draws from his deeply personal encounters with Alzheimer’s among fellow servicemen. Through his script, Capt. Ahmed weaves a narrative that is both poignant and relatable, shedding light on how forgetfulness in older adults is too often brushed aside, delaying vital diagnosis and care.

“SANDHYA, Tum Kahaan Ho” explores the emotional labyrinth of a family coping with Alzheimer’s, balancing its heavy theme with moments of levity and human warmth. With ROADWAYZ’s signature storytelling style, the play turns the stage into a space of empathy and education, urging audiences to reflect on the condition’s far-reaching impact—not only on patients but also on their caregivers.

The production will travel to several venues following its Hyderabad debut, including exclusive shows for Army veterans and senior citizen communities.

ROADWAYZ Theatre has long been celebrated for its commitment to meaningful narratives. Past hits like “Baasira Mata Ki Jai” and “Ismat aur Manto ki Chuhalbaaziyaan” entertained while tackling social issues with insight and wit, earning critical acclaim and repeat performances.