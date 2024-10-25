Live
Diwali 2024: Celebrating the Five Days of Lights
Diwali, the festival of lights, unfolds over five days, each with its unique rituals and significance.
Diwali, widely known as the festival of lights, is one of India's most celebrated festivals. During this time, homes are adorned with vibrant diyas and string lights, families exchange gifts, and various rituals are performed. The festival holds significance in worshiping deities like Goddess Kali and Goddess Lakshmi. The main days of Diwali include Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj. Here’s a detailed look at each day of this grand celebration.
Dhanteras
This year, Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 29. According to Drik Panchang, the Trayodashi Tithi will commence at 10:31 AM and conclude at 1:15 PM. Dhanteras is considered one of the most auspicious days for purchasing gold, silver, and other precious metals. It is also an ideal day to initiate new ventures.
On the same day, Yama Deepam will be observed, with auspicious timings from 6:37 PM to 7:56 PM. During this time, devotees pray to Lord Yama Dev to overcome the fear of untimely death.
Choti Diwali
Choti Diwali, also known as Narak Chaturdashi, will be observed on October 30 this year. This day commemorates Lord Krishna's victory over the demon Narakasura. It is believed that taking a ritualistic bath early in the morning can cleanse one's body and mind of sins.
Lakshmi Puja
Lakshmi Puja will take place on October 31. The Amavasya Tithi will begin at 3:52 PM and end at 6:16 PM on November 1. On this day, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped to seek blessings for wealth, prosperity, and happiness.
Govardhan Puja
Govardhan Puja falls on November 2 this year and celebrates Lord Krishna's triumph over God Indra. This ritual typically occurs the day after Diwali, aligning with the Pratipada Tithi of the Kartik month, as mentioned in religious texts.
Bhai Dooj
Bhai Dooj marks the final day of the Diwali festivities, celebrating the special bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers’ longevity and good health, while brothers reciprocate with gifts and affection.