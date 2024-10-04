Diwali 2024: Date and Significance of the Festival

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of the most significant and widely celebrated festivals in India. It is a time when people come together to celebrate the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance. The festival is marked by lighting lamps, candles, and diyas, symbolizing the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana, as well as the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of wealth and prosperity.



When is Diwali Celebrated?

Diwali is traditionally celebrated on the Amavasya (new moon) of the Kartik month in the Hindu calendar. In 2024, this day falls on October 31. However, due to variations in the lunar calendar, the Amavasya Tithi extends into November 1, leading to some confusion regarding the correct date. Despite this overlap, Diwali will be observed on October 31, aligning with the auspicious period known as Pradosh Kaal, when the evening prayers are performed.

Importance of Diwali

The festival holds immense cultural and spiritual significance. On Diwali, people offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi to seek blessings for prosperity and well-being. Homes and public spaces are illuminated with lights, and fireworks light up the sky as a symbol of joy. Diwali is also a time for family gatherings, exchanging sweets, and sharing happiness.

Traditions and Rituals

1. Lighting Diyas: Lighting earthen lamps (diyas) and decorating homes with candles and electric lights is a central part of the celebration.

2. Lakshmi Puja: People worship Goddess Lakshmi, seeking her blessings for wealth, success, and good fortune.

3. Sharing Sweets: Diwali is synonymous with feasting on sweets and distributing them among friends and family.

4. Bursting Firecrackers: In many regions, fireworks are used to mark the joyous occasion.

Diwali symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the world, especially in India.