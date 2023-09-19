Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Watch the best Hindi movie songs to get into the festive spirit!

Ganesh Chaturthi is a sacred Hindu festival that commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the deity who symbolizes wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. This year the celebration begins today, September 19, and ends on September 28. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy. The festivities for this occasion begin months in advance with the making of idols dedicated to Lord Ganesha.



During the festival, streets across the country come alive with an explosion of colors, echoing with drumming and exuberant dancing. To enhance your Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, here is a list of songs that you can add to your playlist.

Deva Shree Ganesha – Agneepath

Hrithik Roshan's character gracefully pays homage to Lord Ganesha with his mesmerizing dance moves. The song is composed by Ajay-Atul and has lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Aala Re Aala Ganesha - Dad

The song starring Arjun Rampal is a perfect choice to dance to at Ganpati celebrations as it truly embodies the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi. It features vocals by Wajid and Dr. Ganesh Chandanshive, with music composed by Sajid-Wajid and lyrics by Prashant Ingole.

SaddaDil Vi Tu – ABCD

This song from the movie ABCD masterfully combines Western and Indian musical elements to create a harmonious fusion. Dedicated to Ganpati, it features catchy beats and Hard Kaur's rapping gives it a unique desi touch.

Mourya Re–Don

This song from the film Don 2 starring Shah Rukh Khan perfectly captures the joy and enthusiasm of Ganesha devotees. In the song, the actor takes to the streets of Mumbai and shows off his dance moves in this energetic visarjan song, sung by Shankar Mahadevan.

Shendur Laal Chadhayo – Vaastav

This song is an aarti dedicated to Lord Ganesha, which beautifully captures the essence of the festival with the spiritual feel of it and its Marathi touch.

Hello Ganaraya – ABCD 2

This song from the movie ABCD 2 is an ideal choice to revel in the festive spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Starring Varun Dhawan in the lead, it is a devotional yet uplifting song, sung by Divya Kumar and composed by Sachin & Jigar.