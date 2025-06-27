Live
Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025: Date, History, and Spiritual Significance
Puri gears up for the sacred Rath Yatra 2025 as millions celebrate Lord Jagannath’s divine journey with unmatched devotion and unity.
The coastal town of Puri in Odisha is once again echoing with devotional chants and vibrant energy as it prepares for Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025, scheduled today Friday, June 27. This grand annual festival draws millions of devotees from across the world to witness the divine journey of Lord Jagannath, his elder brother Balabhadra, and sister Subhadra.
Date and Timings
As per Drik Panchang, the Dwitiya Tithi (second lunar day) of Shukla Paksha begins at 1:24 PM on June 26 and ends at 11:19 AM on June 27, marking the auspicious window for the Chariot Festival. It’s during this spiritually significant timeframe that the deities embark on their symbolic journey.
Historical Roots
The origins of the Rath Yatra are deeply embedded in Hindu scriptures and legends. Ancient texts such as the Skanda Purana describe this sacred event, which is believed to have originated between the 12th and 16th centuries. The festival commemorates Lord Jagannath’s annual visit to the Gundicha Temple, considered his aunt’s abode, symbolizing Lord Krishna’s legendary journey from Gokul to Mathura.
Cultural and Spiritual Significance
More than just a procession, the Rath Yatra is a powerful symbol of detachment, divine purpose, and inclusiveness. The three massive wooden chariots, each constructed afresh every year, are pulled by thousands of devotees—a ritual seen as deeply purifying and spiritually rewarding. The very act is believed to cleanse one’s sins and bring divine blessings.
Even state dignitaries and temple priests participate in sweeping the road ahead of the chariots, reinforcing the message of humility before the divine. This tradition is one of the rare religious events where barriers of caste, class, and background dissolve, allowing everyone an equal opportunity to seek blessings.
Security and Preparations
In preparation for the massive turnout, authorities have deployed over 10,000 security personnel and installed 275 CCTV cameras to ensure safety and crowd management. Artisans, meanwhile, have been meticulously crafting the chariots, showcasing devotion through their craft.