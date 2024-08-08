Live
Nag Panchami 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, History, and Significance
Nag Panchami is a revered festival dedicated to the worship of snakes, celebrated widely among Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists in India, Nepal, and other regions.
Nag Panchami is a revered festival dedicated to the worship of snakes, celebrated widely among Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists in India, Nepal, and other regions. This festival, observed on the fifth day of the bright half of the lunar month of Shravana, honours the revered snakes believed to bring protection and prosperity. The occasion also underscores the symbolic connection to Lord Shiva, who is often depicted with snakes around his neck, signifying his control over these sacred creatures.
Nag Panchami 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat
In 2024, Nag Panchami will be observed on Friday, August 9. The auspicious timings for the puja, according to Drik Panchang, are:
• Nag Panchami Puja Muhurat: 06:15 AM to 08:44 AM on August 9
• Duration: 2 hours 29 minutes
• Panchami Tithi Begins: 12:36 AM on August 8, 2024
• Panchami Tithi Ends: 03:14 AM on August 9, 2024
Historical Significance of Nag Panchami
The festival has roots in Hindu mythology, particularly in the story of Lord Krishna's encounter with the serpent Kaliya. As a young boy, Krishna was playing near the Yamuna River when he was attacked by Kaliya, a dangerous snake. After a fierce battle, Krishna subdued Kaliya, who then pleaded for mercy. Krishna spared the serpent on the condition that it would not harm anyone again. This event is commemorated during Nag Panchami, celebrating Krishna's victory and his act of saving people from the menace of the serpent.
Spiritual and Cultural Significance
Nag Panchami is a festival that highlights the reverence for all aspects of nature in Hindu tradition. Celebrated on the fifth day after the new moon in Shravan, the festival is also known as Manasa Devi Ashtanga Puja in some regions, involving the worship of Manasa Devi, the serpent goddess, and the eight nagas (serpents). In Punjab, the festival is called Guga-Navami, where devotees create a large serpent effigy from flour and offer their worship. This celebration underscores the importance of snakes in Hindu mythology and their role in maintaining ecological balance, reflecting the deep connection between humanity and the natural world.