Onam 2023: A Celebration of Kerala's Culture and Traditions That is Cherished Around the World!

ONAM 2023: Onam is observed all over Kerala with immense enthusiasm and fervour. The much-celebrated festival began on August 20 and will end on August 31 this year. The 10-day-long Onam celebrations, also known as Thiru-Onam or Thiruvonam, are held across the state as people commemorate the return of King Mahabali/Maveli. Each Onam day (Atham, Chithira, Chodi, Vishakam, Anizham, Thriketta, Moolam, Pooradam, Uthradom and Thiruvonam) is important.

This holiday, which falls within the month of Chingam in the Malayalam calendar, aligns with the months of August and September in the Gregorian calendar.

Onam Significance Beyond Kerala

Although it is mainly celebrated in Kerala, the spirit of Onam reaches far beyond the state, captivating people across India and transcending regional borders. It is a festival highly appreciated by Malayalis, combining religious respect with cultural expressions.

For ten days, special rituals are held each day. During Onam, people get up early, clean their houses, decorate them with flowers, make colourful Pookalam designs, prepare a feast called Onam Sadhya with many dishes, and create beautiful rice flour patterns on their doors.

The festive period brings new clothes, traditional jewellery and gifts exchanged between loved ones. Men wear mundu, children wear Pattu Pavada style, and women choose elegant Kasavu sarees. The festivities include games, boat races, Pulikali (people dressed as tigers), and archery.

Onam History

Onam also marks the beginning of the Malayalam year known as Kolla Varsham. This harvest festival welcomes the benevolent demon king Mahabali/Maveli to his beloved homeland of Kerala.

In the realm of legend, King Mahabali triumphed over the gods and ruled all three kingdoms. Renowned for his generosity and wisdom, his popularity troubled the gods. Asking Lord Vishnu for help, they invoked the fifth incarnation of him: Vamana, the dwarf Brahmin.

Disguised as a Brahmin dwarf, Vamana visited King Mahabali and asked him to make a wish. The King promised to fulfil it. Vamana searched for "three pieces of land". With the first two steps from him, he expanded to cover the sky and the underworld.

As he prepared for the third step, King Mahabali offered his head to God. Moved by this altruism, Lord Vishnu granted King Mahabali the authority to rule Kalyuga to the end, allowing him to visit his kingdom and his people during Onam.