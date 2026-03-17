Ramadan 2026: Sehri and Iftar Timings Across Indian Cities for March 17

The holy month of Ramadan continues with devotion and spiritual reflection as Muslims across India observe the 27th day of fasting on March 17, 2026. Fasting during Ramadan, known as roza, begins at dawn with Sehri (pre-dawn meal) and ends at sunset with Iftar (meal to break the fast). This sacred period emphasizes discipline, prayer, charity, and compassion.

Since sunrise and sunset timings change slightly every day, it is essential for those observing the fast to stay updated with accurate Sehri and Iftar schedules. Many also rely on local mosques or community announcements for precise timings in their respective areas.

City-Wise Sehri and Iftar Timings for March 17

Here are the updated fasting timings for major Indian cities:

Ahmedabad: Sehri ends at 05:31 AM, Iftar begins at 06:50 PM

Bengaluru: Sehri ends at 05:15 AM, Iftar begins at 06:31 PM

Bhubaneswar: Sehri ends at 04:39 AM, Iftar begins at 05:58 PM

Chandigarh: Sehri ends at 05:10 AM, Iftar begins at 06:33 PM

Chennai: Sehri ends at 05:04 AM, Iftar begins at 06:20 PM

Delhi: Sehri ends at 05:10 AM, Iftar begins at 06:32 PM

Hyderabad: Sehri ends at 05:10 AM, Iftar begins at 06:27 PM

Indore: Sehri ends at 05:18 AM, Iftar begins at 06:38 PM

Timings in Northern and Eastern India

Jaipur: Sehri ends at 05:16 AM, Iftar begins at 06:37 PM

Jammu: Sehri ends at 05:16 AM, Iftar begins at 06:41 PM

Kanpur: Sehri ends at 04:58 AM, Iftar begins at 06:19 PM

Lucknow: Sehri ends at 04:56 AM, Iftar begins at 06:17 PM

Noida: Sehri ends at 05:09 AM, Iftar begins at 06:31 PM

In eastern regions:

Kolkata: Sehri ends at 04:28 AM, Iftar begins at 05:57 PM

Patna: Sehri ends at 04:40 AM, Iftar begins at 06:00 PM

Ranchi: Sehri ends at 04:40 AM, Iftar begins at 06:00 PM

Western and Central India Timings

Mumbai: Sehri ends at 05:32 AM, Iftar begins at 06:50 PM

Pune: Sehri ends at 05:28 AM, Iftar begins at 06:46 PM

Surat: Sehri ends at 05:31 AM, Iftar begins at 06:49 PM

These slight variations across cities reflect differences in geographical location and daylight hours.

Importance of Accurate Timings

Following the correct Sehri and Iftar timings is a crucial aspect of fasting during Ramadan. Even a few minutes' difference can impact the validity of the fast. Devotees are encouraged to verify timings through reliable sources, including mosques, Islamic calendars, or local authorities, especially as the month progresses.

Spiritual Significance of Ramadan

Ramadan is more than just abstaining from food and drink—it is a time for inner purification, increased prayer, and acts of kindness. Families and communities come together during Iftar, strengthening bonds and sharing gratitude.

As the holy month nears its end, anticipation builds for Eid-ul-Fitr, the festival that marks the conclusion of fasting. This year, Eid is expected to be celebrated around March 19 or 20, depending on the sighting of the moon.

Ramadan continues to inspire millions with its message of patience, generosity, and unity, as communities across India observe the sacred traditions with devotion.