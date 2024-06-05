Live
Shani Jayanti 2024: Date, Rituals, Puja Muhurat, and Significance
Shani Jayanti, one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar, is celebrated with great fervor and devotion across India. Devotees honour Lord Shani Dev, the deity associated with Saturn, karma, and justice. Worshiping Lord Shani Dev is believed to bring punctuality and discipline into one's life. As we prepare for this significant day, here are key details to keep in mind.
Date and Puja Muhurat
This year, Shani Jayanti will be observed on June 6, 2024. According to the Drik Panchang, the Amavasya Tithi begins at 7:54 PM on June 5 and concludes at 6:07 PM on June 6. This period is considered the most auspicious for performing the rituals and puja.
Rituals and Practices
On Shani Jayanti, devotees begin their day with an early morning holy bath. They then light a diya in front of Lord Shani Dev's idol, using sesame seed oil or mustard oil. Reciting the Shani Stotram and Shani Beej Mantra is a common practice. To mitigate the malefic effects of Shani, devotees are advised to worship the peepul tree on this day. Additionally, acts of charity and donations are encouraged to seek Lord Shani Dev's blessings.
Important Mantras
Devotees chant specific mantras to honour Lord Shani Dev, such as:
• Om Sham Shanaishcharaye Namah
• Neelanjana SamabhasamRviPutramYamagrajam Chhaya Martand Shambhutam Tam Namami Shanaishcharam
Significance of Shani Jayanti
In Hindu mythology, Lord Shani Dev is the son of Surya Dev (the Sun God) and his wife, Swarna. A devoted follower of Lord Shiva, Shani Dev is known for bestowing blessings on those who worship Shiva. According to legend, Ravana once imprisoned Lord Shani Dev, but he was rescued by Lord Hanuman. Since then, it is believed that worshiping Lord Hanuman can invoke the blessings of Lord Shani Dev.
By observing Shani Jayanti with dedication, devotees seek to imbibe the virtues of discipline and justice, aligning their lives with the principles embodied by Lord Shani Dev.