Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Birth Anniversary: Inspiring Quotes of Founder of Art of Living Foundation.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is revered Global leader. Born on 13 May,1956, today he is celebrating his 66th Birth anniversary. He is known for establishing the Art of Living foundation. in the year, 1981. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a humanitarian and spiritual leader, he is also ambassador of peace.

The above spiritual leader, lovingly called as Gurudev or Guruji, was born in Papnasam, Tamil Nadu, he spearheaded a worldwide Movement for a stress-free and violence free society. His vision of a Peaceful and violence-free society has been shared with above 500 million people across 156 nations.

Below is the list of quotes by the Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Guruji

1. "Don't Fall in love, Rise in Love!"

2. "Human evolution has two steps - from being somebody to being nobody;

and from being nobody to being everybody. This knowledge can bring

sharing and caring throughout the world."

3. "Life is nothing to be very serious about. Life is a ball in your hands to play with. Don't hold on to the ball."

4. "But joy is never tomorrow; it is always now."

5. "I tell you, deep inside you is a fountain of bliss, a fountain of joy. Deep inside your center core is truth, light, love, there is no guilt there, there is no fear there. Psychologists have never looked deep enough."

6. "There is no use getting angry at something that has already happened.All you can do is your best to check it doesn't happen again."

7. "Why can't we control our anger? Because we love perfection. Make a little room for imperfection in our lives."

8. "If you can win over your mind, you can win over the whole world."

9. Difference between motivation and inspiration - Motivation is external and short lived. Inspiration is internal and lifelong."