Ujjivan celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Telangana with a colorful floral tribute to Bathukamma
On the occasion of Navaratri, Ujjivan unveiled Telangana’s one of the biggest indoor floral tribute to Bathukamma – a stunning 14 and half-foot tall installation at the AMR Planet Mall, ECIL in Hyderabad, on 5th & 6th of October 2024.

Through this vibrant floral display, the Bank honours the rich cultural heritage, and the community spirit of the region, wishing the well-being of the people of Telangana.

To enhance the customer experience, Ujjivan also organised interactive booths, including selfie stations, along with providing a unique opportunity for customers to explore the Bank’s innovative banking products & services.

