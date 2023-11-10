Wangala Festival 2023: Wishes and messages to share on Meghalaya 100 Drums Festival

The Wangala Festival of Meghalaya is a prominent celebration among the Garos of the state. It is a harvest celebration held in praise of Saljong, the Sun God. This festival symbolizes the culmination of a time of work that results in a successful harvest in the fields. It also denotes the beginning of winter. Also known as the festival of 100 drums, it is an occasion when tribals make sacrifices to the Sun God. It is usually celebrated for two days, although it can last up to a week. This year, the Wangala Festival will be held on Friday, November 10.

Everything you need to know about Meghalaya's 100 Drums Festival

1. The first day of the celebration is marked by a ritual called Ragula, which takes place at the chief's residence. The second day is known as Kakkat.

2. People dressed in bright costumes and feather headdresses dance to music played by long oval-shaped drums.

3. It is time to relax and for days the hills and valleys resonate with the amazing beating of drums.

4. The popular dance styles that are presented during the festival include minor variants, the fundamental motif being a queue of two parallel rows, one of men and another of ladies dressed in their best festive clothes.

5. Young and old participate with equal zeal in the celebrations.

6. The line moves forward in rhythmic harmony as the men beat the drums. The all-male "orchestra" included drums, gongs, and flutes, accented by the booming melody of a buffalo horn flute.

7. The performers have a clear sense of speed and the intense dance produces an indelible impact on the viewer.

8. While the city of Tula in Meghalaya is the center of Wangala celebration, the festival is celebrated in its purest form in West Garo Hills.

9. Celebrations involve presenting local rice beer to the Sun God, dressing in colourful traditional clothes and dancing to the beat of 100 drums.

10. Wangala Festival is a means of preserving and promoting Garo cultural identity in Meghalaya. This is an approach to show the culture and traditions of the region.

Wangala Festival 2023: Wishes and messages

1. Happy Wangala Festival to the people of Meghalaya: May the new year bring success and pleasure to all.

2. Happy Wangala Festival to all our Garo brothers and sisters. May this sacred event bring us love, peace, joy and happiness.

3. The people of Meghalaya wish you a very happy Wangala Festival. May you have a rich harvest and be blessed at all times.

4. It is time to celebrate the fruits of our efforts, so let's share our joy and transmit warmth around us. Best wishes for Wangala Festival 2023.