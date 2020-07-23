If there's anything, any child can tell you it's that no matter how bad life is, it can always be improved with the addition of sprinkles.

These delightful confectionery decorations bring a bright splash of joy to whatever you put them on, and they're most popular added to cupcakes, cakes, and ice cream.

It doesn't end there though, sprinkles are used in all sorts of things all over the world, and Sprinkles Day is all about learning about these variations and trying them out at home.