Sri Jagdamba Pearls Rewrites the Rules of Luxury: India’s First-Ever "Pearl Appreciation & Exchange Program" 2026

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 24: In a historic move that challenges the traditional perception of gemstone value, Sri Jagdamba Pearls (established 1924) announces the Pearl Exchange Program 2026, valid from 15th March to 31st March 2026. For the first time in the Indian jewellery industry, pearls are being treated as a high-growth asset equivalent to gold, offering customers a remarkable 100% appreciation on their original purchase value.

This initiative allows customers to reimagine their old jewellery by upgrading to over 7,000+ designs. Customers can exchange pearls as well as gold, silver, and natural diamonds for new jewellery, either in-store or online.

Redefining Pearl Value: Leadership Insights

Gold and natural diamonds were the only two investment options which the market recognized according to the market's understanding for several decades. We are here to shatter that myth. The 'Pearl City' project represents our first structured exchange program which treats pearls as genuine investment assets.

We provide 2X the original invoice value because we want to reward our loyal customers who purchase jewellery from us while showing that Sri Jagdamba pearls maintain their value throughout time. The initiative aims to transform pearls into an expanding asset because he believes that jewellery should develop alongside its wearer instead of remaining stored in lockers and wardrobes.

Avanish Agarwal, Managing Partner, Sri Jagdamba Pearls, said :"For decades, only gold and diamonds were seen as appreciating assets. With this program, we aim to change that perception by treating pearls as a true investment while rewarding our customers’ loyalty with added value.

Deepak Kumar, Marketing & Retail Head,Sri Jagdamba Pearls, said: "This is about the 'In-Store Magic.' Our customers can bring their previously purchased treasures to our Hyderabad and Bengaluru showrooms which enables them to experience the complete upgrade from our 2026 collections.

This initiative is our way of deepening customer loyalty—transforming a one-time purchase into a lifelong relationship. The experience allows you to maintain your previous investment while you acquire new fashion items."

A Unique "Upgrade" Experience

Unlike traditional exchanges, where "making charges" or "depreciation" eat into the value, this program is built on pure appreciation:

The 2X Advantage: A pearl set bought for ₹10,000 or before April 1, 2025, commands now charge ₹20,000 for a new purchase.

A pearl set bought for ₹10,000 or before April 1, 2025, commands now charge ₹20,000 for a new purchase. The In-Store Journey: Clients love the premium "valuation session" that helps them to celebrate the history of their old pieces while keeping things justifying before assisting with a more particular upgrade.

Clients love the premium "valuation session" that helps them to celebrate the history of their old pieces while keeping things justifying before assisting with a more particular upgrade. Sustainability Meets Style: Exchanging older sets isn't a novelty at Sri Jagdamba Pearls, but actually not only a circular economy receives support while ensuring pearls are reused rather than vested from history into the current era.

How to Participate

Patrons can visit flagship stores in Hyderabad (Secunderabad, Gachibowli, AS Rao Nagar) and Bengaluru, or initiate the process via the Official Jpearls Exchange Portal

Eligibility: Only good on pearls and gemstones, which should be exclusively paid for on any sale made either 12 months or earlier.

Validity: March 15 to March 31, 2026.

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Sri Jagdamba Pearls,India,HYDERABAD