Sruthi Manojna Vemuri Young Artist from India Recognised as one of the Winners at 16th Global Toyota Dream Car Art Contest

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) felicitated Ms. Sruthi Manojna Vemuri, a talented young artist from India, as one of the winners in the prestigious 16th global Toyota Dream Car Art Contest (TDCAC). Ms. Sruthi’s remarkable artwork, titled Toyota Time Transitor, stood out among global entries from 90 countries and regions with 780,000 participants. As a reward, Sruthi won a prize money of 3000 USD, in recognition of her exceptional achievement in the age category of 12-15 years.

The official award ceremony for the 16th Toyota Dream Car Art Contest was held at the TKM Plant in Bidadi near Bangalore for celebrating creativity, innovation, and imagination of Sruthi. She is a student of Prakash Vidyaniketan, Visakhapatnam.

The contest that aims at playing a role in nurturing young minds to understand global challenges also provides a platform to contribute positive expressions towards a beautiful society thus fostering a deep connection between Toyota and the younger generation, who are going to become the future pillars for this world.





The Toyota Dream Car Art Contest, organised by Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) in Japan, is a global initiative that encourages children up to the age of 15 to showcase their imagination and creativity by drawing their dream cars. Over the years, the TDCAC has gained immense popularity, attracting millions of entries from diverse cultures, backgrounds, and perspectives. The artworks often reflect a broad range of themes, including environmental conservation, technological advancements, social harmony, and personal aspirations. As many as 8 million children have participated in TDCAC since its inception in 2004.

Atul Sood, Vice President, Sales and Marketing Toyota Kirloskar Motor said “Art holds a profound significance in nurturing young minds, going beyond traditional studies and academics. Through the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest, we have a purposeful mission to kindle the fires of creativity within these young minds and empower them to envisage a future where their dreams materialise into reality. This competition transcends mere car drawings to serve as a platform for cultivating innovation, fostering sustainability, and encouraging artistic expression. Witnessing the exceptional talent of budding artists like Sruthi Manojna Vemuri is a source of immense pride for us. Her artwork brilliantly captures the very essence of our collective vision for a better world. This recognition serves as a testimony to the boundless potential inherent in every child to mould the future. At Toyota Kirloskar Motor, we wholeheartedly embrace our responsibility to nurture their aspirations and dreams.”

Excited about the global accolade Sruthi Manojna Vemuri said “I am truly honoured and grateful to be recognized as one of the Winners in the 16th Toyota Dream Car Art Contest. It is a dream come true for me, and I want to thank Toyota for providing young artists like me, this incredible platform to showcase our creativity and ideas. My artwork, 'Toyota Time Transitor,' reflects my belief in the power of innovation and environmental consciousness in shaping a better future. I urge others also to dream big and work towards a more sustainable and harmonious world. This recognition has encouraged me to continue pursuing my passion for art and contributing positively to society through my creations.

Sruthi Manojna Vemuri's winning artwork, Toyota Time Transitor, beautifully captures the essence of innovation and environmental consciousness. Her creation reflects her forward-thinking vision for mobility and her concern for the global issues that affect our world. The award-winning entries were selected in National contests held around the world from December 2022 until March 2023, with the winning artworks submitted to be judged for the world contest. In March 2023, the entries were judged, and award winners were selected.

The 17th Edition of Toyota Dream Car Art Contest will be held from December’2023. Further details and participation requisites will be announced in the due course of time.