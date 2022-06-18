Stop buying French and English bulldogs, new study suggests: Know the reason why?

As per new study, it has been suggested that flat-faced dogs like Pugs, French bulldogs and English bulldogs tend to face "lifelong pain and suffering" due to which people must stop buying and even promoting them on different social media.

As per the study published in Canine Medicine and Genetics, expert from the Royal Veterinary College, who conducted it, stated that these flat-faced dogs are at greater risk of health complications which result in heart issues, skin fold infections, eye problems and breathing issues due to wrinkled skin, squat bodies and protruding jaw.

English bulldogs were twice as likely to develop one or more health disorders in an single year when compared to any other dog breed, stated the study which compared the health of thousands of pet bulldogs to that of other breeds.

Dr Dan O'Neil of the Royal Veterinary College has stated that what we deem is cute from the outside, if you are living the life as that dog, it is anything but cute. In many cases, it is a lifetime of suffering.

The authors have blamed the selective breeding for the bulldog's current body shape, which has evolved over the years. It has ultimately caused them more harm, which cannot be mitigated with responsible pet ownership.

The authors blame selective breeding for the bulldog's current body shape.

As per another survey by the same institution, it has been pointed out that about 58% of the short-nosed dog owners did not recognize the signs indicating that their brachycephalic dog were struggling to breath, as per the blucroos.uk.org.

Dr Vinod Sharma, head of Veterinary services, DCC Animal Hospital has stated that, looks are good but anatomy is equally important for happy, healthy living. " These dogs suffer because of the way they look, hence it does not really matter if they are well bred or not. If they tend to have flat faces, protruding eyes, curved spines and closed nostrils, they are hugely likely to struggle at some point in their lives, added Dr. Sharma.