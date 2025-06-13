Live
Students Sharpen Legal Skills at Ananntha Law College Moot Court Competition
Highlights
Ananntha Law College will host its 4th Intra College Moot Court Competition on July 4 and 5, 2025, in Hyderabad.
Ananntha Law College will host its 4th Intra College Moot Court Competition on July 4 and 5, 2025, in Hyderabad. This highly anticipated event offers budding lawyers a chance to argue fictional legal cases, honing their advocacy, reasoning, and research skills.
Judged by faculty and legal professionals, the competition mirrors real courtroom dynamics, fostering confidence and critical thinking. Principal Dr MV Chandramathi emphasised its role in bridging theory with practice. With rising participation and enthusiasm, this year’s event is expected to be the most intellectually stimulating yet, showcasing the next generation of legal minds in action.
