  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Life Style

Students Sharpen Legal Skills at Ananntha Law College Moot Court Competition

Students Sharpen Legal Skills at Ananntha Law College Moot Court Competition
x
Highlights

Ananntha Law College will host its 4th Intra College Moot Court Competition on July 4 and 5, 2025, in Hyderabad.

Ananntha Law College will host its 4th Intra College Moot Court Competition on July 4 and 5, 2025, in Hyderabad. This highly anticipated event offers budding lawyers a chance to argue fictional legal cases, honing their advocacy, reasoning, and research skills.

Judged by faculty and legal professionals, the competition mirrors real courtroom dynamics, fostering confidence and critical thinking. Principal Dr MV Chandramathi emphasised its role in bridging theory with practice. With rising participation and enthusiasm, this year’s event is expected to be the most intellectually stimulating yet, showcasing the next generation of legal minds in action.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick