Sudhanshu Pandey embraces musical side with his soulful rendition of ‘Mujhe Raat Din Bas’

Television heartthrob Sudhanshu Pandey, best known for his role in Anupamaa, surprised his fans this week by embracing his musical side and sharing a soothing rendition of the classic song “Mujhe Raat Din Bas” from the 1999 film Sangharsh. Originally sung by Sonu Nigam and picturised on Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta, and Aman Verma, the song remains a timeless melody for Bollywood music lovers.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Sudhanshu captioned it: “Ok so normally I post a song as a weekend treat but how about starting the week with a little music... Feel good... feel musical... feel love... feel god… coz feeling is most important... (blame the intense cardio for my gulaabi chehra) #music #singeractor #sudhanshupandey #JaiMahakaal.”

The actor’s heartfelt performance struck a chord with fans, who flooded the comments section with praise. One user wrote, “One of my most favourite songs, beautifully sung @sudhanshu_pandey ji,” while another commented, “This is one of Bollywood’s most underrated songs — thank you for keeping its true essence alive.” Many appreciated his warm tone and emotional depth, calling it “a voice that takes us back to our teens.”

Meanwhile, Sudhanshu also shared glimpses from his recent visit to Vrindavan, where he sought blessings from Shree Premanand Maharaj.

During their interaction, the actor revealed his deep spiritual connection, saying he has been devoted to Lord Mahakal (Shiva) for the past 20 years. Maharaj responded that both Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva are divine manifestations of the same supreme energy.

With his soulful voice and spiritual calm, Sudhanshu Pandey continues to captivate fans both on-screen and off-screen, blending devotion and artistry seamlessly.