Tagbin Launches Har Ghar Tiranga 4.0, Empowering Citizens to Lead the Movement of National Pride

Tagbin, an experiential AI solutions provider, under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture, announces the Har Ghar Tiranga Volunteer Programme as part of Har Ghar Tiranga 4.0. Building on three successful years of the campaign, the new volunteer programme is open to all—with no eligibility criteria—and invites citizens from every walk of life to serve as ambassadors of patriotism.

This step turns the campaign into a participatory movement, where volunteers actively mobilise households, schools, and communities to hoist the Indian flag and celebrate national unity.

From August 2 onwards, registered volunteers are being assigned on-ground tasks in their localities, such as:

* Sharing inspiring stories of the Tiranga.

* Guiding citizens on correct flag etiquette as per the Flag Code of India.

* Helping people capture and upload selfies with the Tiranga to the official portal.

* Procuring and distributing flags within their neighbourhoods.

Volunteers will play a key role in spreading awareness and fostering national pride. Upon successful completion of the campaign, they will receive official certificates from the Ministry of Culture. Exceptional contributors will be honoured at state and national functions. Images from these and other events hosted by the States and other Ministries will be shared on the official Har Ghar Tiranga website.

“The Har Ghar Tiranga Volunteer Programme is about more than just hoisting a flag—it is about uniting citizens under a shared identity, creating memories of patriotism, and enabling grassroots participation in a historic movement,” said Saurav Bhaik, Founder and CEO, Tagbin. “By giving people the opportunity to contribute directly, we are making this campaign a people’s initiative in the truest sense.”

Registration is simple: volunteers can sign up on the official Har Ghar Tiranga portal, submit location details, and begin receiving task briefs on their registered contact information. With this volunteer initiative, Tagbin and the Ministry of Culture invite every Indian not just to fly the flag, but to help keep its spirit alive.