Teachers’ Day Special: Jyoti Singh’s Journey of Teaching Yoga and Changing Lives

On this special occasion of Teachers’ Day, we celebrate not just educators in the traditional classroom but also those who teach life lessons beyond academics. Jyoti Singh, the driving force behind Sparsh Yog, is one such inspiring figure. As a renowned yoga instructor, her journey in yoga has transformed countless lives, bringing the ancient art into modern wellness practices to nurture both physical and mental well-being.

A Journey Rooted in Knowledge and Passion

Jyoti Singh's story is one of passion and dedication to spreading the benefits of yoga. With an impressive educational background that includes a Post Graduate Diploma and an MA in Yog Science from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, New Delhi, she has spent over five years teaching and promoting yoga. This educational foundation, coupled with additional certifications from the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, reflects her deep commitment to education and mastery of her craft.

On Teachers' Day, Jyoti embodies the essence of a true teacher—someone who not only teaches but also inspires personal growth in those around her. Through Sparsh Yog, she continues to impart valuable life lessons, demonstrating how education can extend beyond the confines of traditional learning.

The Mission of Sparsh Yog

Teachers shape minds, and Jyoti Singh shapes both body and spirit through her personalized approach at Sparsh Yog. Her philosophy revolves around understanding the unique needs of each individual and tailoring yoga sessions accordingly. By blending traditional yoga techniques with contemporary wellness practices, Jyoti creates an environment where people can transform their lives, manage stress, and lead healthier lifestyles. Her role at Sparsh Yog is that of a teacher who guides, nurtures, and empowers her students to achieve physical and mental well-being.

A Teacher Who Leads by Example

Jyoti Singh is not just an educator in yoga but also a champion of the practice. Her achievements in yoga championships—including second place in the All-India Yoga Sports Championship 2017 and winning the National Patanjali Yoga Cup 2017—highlight her dedication and skill. But it is her community work that truly sets her apart. In 2019, Jyoti organized yoga camps for the Indian Army at the Ordnance Depot in Shakur Basti, New Delhi, on International Yoga Day, demonstrating her commitment to using yoga as a tool for societal well-being.

Educational Excellence as a Foundation

The strength of any teacher lies in their knowledge, and Jyoti Singh’s educational background is a testament to her dedication. Her PGDM in Naturopathy, MA in Yog Science, and various certificates reflect her unwavering commitment to mastering her field. Jyoti’s journey is a reminder that the path of a teacher is one of continuous learning, growth, and application—values she embodies every day through her work at Sparsh Yog.

Inspiring Wellness Beyond the Classroom

Jyoti’s influence extends far beyond her yoga studio. As a corporate yoga instructor, she has brought wellness to multinational companies, offering sessions for employees at Vodafone and Max Life Insurance. Her authentic and engaging approach makes yoga accessible to everyone, proving that teaching is not confined to a single space. Jyoti’s ability to connect with individuals from all walks of life speaks to the universal appeal of her teaching philosophy, which emphasizes balance, health, and mindfulness.

On this Teachers' Day, Jyoti Singh stands as a beacon of how education, in all its forms, can transform lives. Through her work at Sparsh Yog, she continues to inspire and guide individuals on their journey to wellness, embodying the timeless role of a teacher—someone who helps others reach their fullest potential.