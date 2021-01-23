The battle for job

The book 'Artificial Intelligence and Future of Power' is only partially visible, just like an iceberg. To understand it fully, one must look beneath the surface. The positive side is that technology is making machines smarter. However, the deeper view explained in this book shows that AI is also making a growing number of people cognitively and psychologically dependent on digital networks.

Whether you are a social media fanatic, a diehard AI aficionado, or a paranoid sceptic, it is impossible to escape the ubiquitous impact of AI. 'Artificial Intelligence' is the brains bringing together quantum computing, nanotechnology, medical technology, brain-machine interface, robotics, aerospace, 5G, Internet of Things, and more. It is amplifying human ingenuity and disrupting the foundations of healthcare, military, entertainment, education, marketing and manufacturing.

Artificial Intelligence and The Future of Power argues that this AI-driven revolution will have an unequal impact on different segments of humanity. There will be new winners and losers, new haves and have-nots, resulting in an unprecedented concentration of wealth and power.

Artificial Intelligence and The Future of Power is a wakeup call to action, compelling public intellectuals to be better informed and more engaged. It educates the social segments most at risk and wants them to demand a seat at the table where policies on Artificial Intelligence are being formulated.

Author Rajiv Malhotra is an internationally acclaimed author and public intellectual. He combines his background in physics and computer science with his quarter century of path-breaking research on India's historical and future place in the world.

As the founder of Princeton-based Infinity Foundation, he continues to change the global discourse with new and innovative paradigms. Rajiv Malhotra's work covers a broad spectrum including mind sciences, civilizations, geopolitics and the future of India.