The Future is Female_ Next-Gen Women Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2025

The entrepreneurial landscape is changing quickly, and women are leading the way in this change. The emergence of women-led businesses is more noticeable than ever in 2025, as female entrepreneurs are changing industries and leaving their imprint through leadership, creativity, and tenacity. From high-end jewellery to fertility treatments, real estate, cosmetics, and conventional wellness, these innovators are establishing standards for the upcoming generation of business executives.

A more vibrant and inclusive business future is being paved by these five outstanding female entrepreneurs:

1. Dishi Somani, Founder of Dishi S Designer Jewellery





The founder of Dishi S Designer Jewellery, Dishi Somani, creates creations that combine luxury and craftsmanship. In the jewellery sector, her brand is a shining example of style and creativity, fusing traditional workmanship with contemporary design. Dishi, who has an eye for detail and an inborn love of design, has established a reputation for creating custom, expensive jewellery for affluent customers. Her story serves as an example of how innovative and persistent female entrepreneurs can transform a long-standing industry.

2. Dr. Kaberi Banerjee, Founder at Advance Fertility and Gynaecology Centre





Dr. Kaberi Banerjee, a pioneer in fertility treatment, has served as a mentor to innumerable couples attempting to conceive. She is the founder of Advance Fertility and Gynaecology Centre and has devoted her professional life to offering top-notch reproductive healthcare. She has established herself as a leader in the medical profession thanks to her proficiency in IVF and fertility treatments, which gives families hope and answers. By 2025, Dr. Banerjee will still be spearheading fertility care innovations and making sure that compassionate care and high-quality medicine coexist

3. Nidhi Sabbarwal, Founder at Kalyanamm





The revival of traditional spirituality and wellness is being driven by enthusiastic business people like Kalyanamm's founder, Nidhi Sabbarwal. By fusing traditional customs with modern lifestyles, her business is committed to advancing Indian spiritual and wellness practices. With carefully chosen products that prioritise overall health, Nidhi has built a devoted following of those looking for equilibrium and awareness. The significance of wellbeing in contemporary life will be further reinforced by Kalyanamm's projected growth in 2025.

4. Priyanka Marwaha, Co-Founder & Managing Director at Jenika Ventures





Women like Priyanka Marwaha, co-founder and managing director of Jenika Ventures, are helping to change the real estate industry. Under her direction, Jenika Ventures has become a major force in real estate development and investment, providing creative initiatives and strategic insights. She will continue to influence the future of urban landscapes and real estate investments in 2025 thanks to her ability to successfully negotiate the ever-changing real estate market and close significant deals.

5. Drishti Madnani, Co-Founder & Beauty Expert at Shryoan Cosmetics





Drishti Madnani is at the centre of the success of the beauty sector. As Shryoan Cosmetics' co-founder and beauty expert, she has played a key role in creating a company that values accessibility and affordability. Shryoan Cosmetics is now a preferred brand among makeup fans thanks to her proficiency in beauty trends, product innovation, and customer interaction. Expanding the brand's worldwide reach and further democratising beauty for everyone are two of Drishti's goals for 2025.

6. Dr. Nishi Singh, Head of Fertility, PRIME IVF





Women have always faced gender gap issues, specifically in science, medicine, and research fields. This has been around for decades due to the wrong projection of cultural prejudice, unequal opportunities, and under-representation of women on national and global scales. Women have always had to work hard to be recognized and attain leadership positions compared to male peers. According to a report, there are less than 30% of women researchers globally, to bring a revolutionary change we should go beyond hard numbers. Organizations and institutions are now encouraging women in science through opportunities in leadership, scholarships, and mentorship. Representation is the key, when young girls see women paving the way for medicine and research, they are more likely to feel empowered. Closing the gender gap in the science field is the solution to tap into the potential of medical innovations.

7. Yuvika Saxena, Marketing Head, Glam21







As women continue to break barriers and redefine success, Women's Day is a celebration of their strength, resilience, and unwavering spirit," Yuvika Saxena, Marketing Head, Glam21. "At Glam21, we believe in empowering women through beauty, encouraging them to embrace their uniqueness and confidence. Our mission is to develop products that make every woman feel unstoppable, both inside and out. Our Women's Day campaign, #HaqSeHaseen, serves as a reminder that when women are empowered, they inspire and uplift others, resulting in a positive ripple effect throughout society. Together, we can continue to shape a more inclusive and equal world.