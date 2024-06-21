The Self and the Society: Yoga Day 2024

Prof. G. Mary Sunanda

HoD, Education

WDECi/c, Dr. BRAOU

Every year we celebrate 'Yoga Day' on the 21st of June, a tradition adopted by the UNO in 2014. The first International Yoga Day was celebrated on June 21, 2015. Yoga-related activities are launched on this day to mark the occasion. The theme for 2024 is 'SELF and the SOCIETY.'



In yoga, the physical body and the self (heart and mind) are brought together. Before starting one's day, a little effort should be made to align the physical body with the self, ensuring they are united. This synchronization allows for smooth functioning, much like ensuring a wheel runs smoothly.

The Movements in Yoga:

Yoga involves various movements that engage breath and all limbs of the body, helping them attune to the voice of the self. Following suggested postures strictly enhances strength and balance. The bones of a newborn are numerous, but after ten years, their number reduces due to natural principles. Our bodies are composed of veins and other inner parts, and the self-lives within a society, which can be seen as a large physical body. This society is often unorganized, but yoga can help bring organization. Practicing yoga can lead to improved mental health.

EGO and YOGA:

Ego is a personality trait equivalent to the "self." Sigmund Freud conducted extensive research on the id, ego, and superego. The ego evaluates, plans, and memorizes responses to the environment and the physical and social world. How can we energize the ego holistically and balance it with the environment? Strategies include improving skills and qualifications at the workplace and engaging in teamwork. For a housewife, learning is a continuous process. Despite slight distractions, she manages household tasks effectively, which have commonalities such as doing dishes, laundry, or cooking various dishes. Using new kitchenware and washing machines, combined with yoga, can help. For students, yoga aids in balancing regular courses and additional courses to pursue. Including an additional curriculum and preparing for exams is advisable, and practicing yoga can support this.

UNITY IN BODY:

Bringing harmony to one's way of life and work life is possible through yoga. As philosophers say, "Let food be thy medicine," suggesting that holistic practices like yoga can benefit overall well-being.