The Swayamvar Celebrates 10 Years of Elegance in Ethnic Men’s Wear

The Swayamvar Celebrates 10 Years of Elegance in Ethnic Men’s Wear
The Swayamvar, a leading name in designer ethnic men's wear, marked its 10th anniversary with a grand celebration at its Banjara Hills store in Hyderabad.

Powered by the esteemed Kasam Group, The Swayamvar is renowned for its exquisitely crafted sherwanis, bandhgalas, and accessories that blend tradition with modern aesthetics.

Since its inception in 2015, the brand has expanded to over 85 stores across India, with ambitious plans for further growth.

With a legacy rooted in craftsmanship and luxury, The Swayamvar continues redefining elegance for the modern gentleman, both in retail stores and through online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

