The Trending People: A Growing Force in India’s Digital News Media

Founded in 2021 by Sheru, The Trending People has emerged as a fast-growing digital news platform, delivering diverse news and stories in the English and Indian regional languages. Based in New Delhi, the platform focuses on a wide range of topics, from social issues to business, culture, and entertainment. With a mission to provide credible and unbiased news, The Trending People aims to be a voice for all, empowering individuals and communities across India and beyond.

Origins and Purpose

Sheru’s motivation to establish The Trending People stemmed from his early experiences in photography and a realization that many voices in society remained unheard. Together with co-founder Parvati Kurakula, Sheru set out to create a space where journalists, writers, and the public could share their perspectives on issues that matter.

The platform’s initial vision was to bridge the gap between mainstream media and underreported stories, particularly on social issues affecting various sections of Indian society. It offers a platform for anyone—from professional journalists to ordinary citizens—to share news and personal stories, fostering a sense of inclusion.

Service Offerings and Content Scope

At its core, The Trending People operates as a participatory news platform, allowing users to contribute news and stories across multiple subjects. The platform’s editorial strategy is centered on publishing stories related to politics, social issues, business, culture, and lifestyle. It caters to an audience that seeks diverse content, particularly stories that may not receive attention in traditional media outlets.

The platform also serves as an incubator for new journalistic talent, offering aspiring reporters an opportunity to develop their skills and build their portfolios. Young journalists are encouraged to submit stories, providing them with a springboard to showcase their work in a professional setting. This inclusive approach has helped The Trending People establish a reputation for supporting emerging talent in the media industry.

From Behind the Camera to Society's Voice

Sheru Photographer began his journey as a budding photographer with Butterflies, a Delhi-based organisation focused on uplifting marginalised communities. However, over time, his pursuit of photography evolved beyond merely capturing images. For Sheru, the camera became a powerful tool to uncover the hidden truths and overlooked stories within-society.

With an artistic eye and a commitment to social justice, Sheru has captured striking images of children’s struggles in Delhi's narrow alleyways, the resilience of women in street communities, and the lives of labourers in urban areas. He believes photography is not just about taking pictures; it is a means to shed light on issues that directly impact people’s lives.

This passion led him to establish "TheTrendingPeople," a platform dedicated to honest and impactful storytelling. For Sheru, this platform represents a new wave in journalism that aims not only to present facts but also to inspire positive societal change.

Unbiased and Fact-Based Reporting

One of the platform’s distinguishing features is its commitment to unbiased reporting. In an age where media bias and misinformation are widespread, The Trending People has positioned itself as a reliable source of factual news. The platform maintains a strict editorial policy of presenting information neutrally, allowing readers to form their own opinions based on the facts presented.

By adhering to this principle, The Trending People has cultivated a loyal readership that values transparency and integrity in journalism. The platform’s focus on objective reporting, particularly on social issues, has made it a trusted source for individuals seeking unfiltered news coverage.

Impact on Society and Journalism

Since its inception, The Trending People has made significant strides in raising awareness about important social issues that often go unnoticed in mainstream media. The platform gives a voice to marginalized communities, social activists, and individuals making a difference in their localities. These stories, while often overlooked by larger news outlets, are given prominence on The Trending People, highlighting the platform’s dedication to inclusivity.

Moreover, the platform’s focus on social commentary and grassroots reporting has helped shape public discourse on various subjects. It provides a forum for meaningful conversations on topics such as social justice, economic inequality, and community-driven initiatives. By offering a platform for these stories, The Trending People plays a crucial role in influencing public opinion and driving social change.

Adapting to Digital Trends

Recognizing the growing shift towards digital media consumption, Thetrendingpeople has embraced modern technology to enhance its reach and engagement. The platform has optimized its website for ease of navigation, ensuring that readers can access news quickly and efficiently. Additionally, The Trending People maintains a strong presence on social media, using these platforms to disseminate news and engage with its audience.

As part of its long-term strategy, the platform is exploring new ways to integrate multimedia content, such as podcasts and video features, to cater to the changing preferences of its audience. This adaptability to digital trends has enabled Thetrendingpeople to stay relevant in an increasingly competitive media landscape.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, The Trending People is poised for continued growth. As the platform expands its coverage and readership, it remains committed to its core values of unbiased reporting and inclusivity. The founders aim to further enhance the platform’s role as a training ground for young journalists while maintaining its reputation as a credible source of news and information.

In conclusion, The Trending People has quickly established itself as a key player in India’s digital media sector. Its focus on grassroots reporting, commitment to unbiased news, and support for emerging talent have set it apart from other news platforms. With its ongoing efforts to adapt to digital trends and its dedication to serving a diverse readership, The Trending People is well-positioned for continued success in the years to come.