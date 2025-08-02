Live
- This Friendship Day, Don’t Forget Your Truest Friend, Must-Have Essentials to Spoil Your Pet!
- State Monitoring Officer Visits Government Hospital and Medical College in Gadwal, Reviews Healthcare Services and Seasonal Preparedness
- 5 Best IAS Coaching in Gurgaon (With Fees, Reviews, Course Details & Contact)
- Seed Mafia in Nadigadda Under Fire: CPI Stands with Harassed Cotton Farmers
- Gattu Mandal Shines in Sampoornata Abhiyan, Bags State Honour
- Thoughtful Beauty & Self-Care Gifts to Make Her Feel Special This Raksha Bandhan & Friendship Day
- ‘Baby’ team celebrates film’s achievement at National Film Awards
- ‘Tribanadhari Barbarik’ ramps up hype with massy dance number ‘Iskithadi Uskithadi’
- Vijay Deverakonda expresses his joy over the reception for ‘Kingdom’
- ‘Selavika’ from ‘Madharasi’ wins hearts
This Friendship Day, Don’t Forget Your Truest Friend, Must-Have Essentials to Spoil Your Pet!
Highlights
From cozy comforts to tasty treats, discover the perfect ways to show your pet just how much they mean to you this Friendship Day
Friendship Day isn’t only about human connections; it’s also the perfect moment to celebrate the loyal companions who stand by us through every high and low. Whether it’s a joyful wag at the door or a soft purr during a quiet evening, our pets offer a friendship that’s genuine, playful, and full of unconditional love. This Friendship Day, take it a step further and make it special for your furry friend with thoughtful gifts and small acts of care. From delicious treats to entertaining gadgets and safe spaces, here’s your ultimate guide to showing your pet just how much they truly mean to you.
- ITC Nimyle Floor Cleaner: - Your pet’s day is spent exploring every corner of your home—sniffing, rolling, chasing, and even sneaking in a nap on the floor. That’s why choosing the right floor cleaner matters. ITC Nimyle, powered with Neem, offers 100% natural action* and effectively eliminates 99.9% germs*, making your floors safe for both paws and play. Especially during the monsoon, when wet surfaces and hidden germs are common, Nimyle ensures your pet stays protected in a hygienic, no chemical-residue* floor. This Friendship Day, let every step, stretch, and snooze happen on clean, pet-safe floors that show your love in every swipe
- Tail Lovers Company Nesting Nook Bed For Dog: Give your pet the gift of ultimate comfort this Friendship Day with this must-have dog bed. Crafted from soft, durable fabric, it’s perfect for every season and offers cozy microfibre filling that your dog will adore curling up on. The anti-skid base keeps the bed securely in place without damaging your floors. Plus, for your convenience, it features a removable cover that makes cleaning a breeze. With its stylish neutral grey shade, it blends effortlessly into any home décor. Surprise your furry friend with this thoughtful gift and make their Friendship Day extra special!
- PEDIGREE® Tasty Bites Chewy Bones: Nothing says “I love you” like a tasty treat! PEDIGREE® Chewy Bones in Chicken and Smoke flavour are deliciously meaty, moist, and soft—perfect for spoiling your furry friend on Friendship Day (or any day!). Packed with high protein and low fat, these treats are a healthy way to reward dogs of all breeds and sizes, including puppies over 4 months old. Celebrate the special bond you share by giving your dog a flavourful snack that keeps their tail wagging and their heart happy!
- Fur Essential Kit: Celebrate the special bond you share by treating your furry companion to our Fur Essential Kit. Packed with everything they need to feel loved and cared for, this kit includes a soothing Paw Balm to protect their paws from the elements, a detangling spray to keep their coat smooth and tangle-free, and a gentle 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner to leave their fur soft, shiny, and healthy. It’s the perfect way to show your pet some extra love and keep them looking and feeling their best this Friendship Day!
- Trixie Dumbbell Dog Rope Toy: The Trixie Dumb-bell rope toy is a must-have for your dog—a soft, satisfying chew toy that’s gentle on their gums. Chewing is a natural instinct for dogs, and this rope toy not only keeps them entertained but also helps clean their teeth. The woven threads act like floss, scraping away plaque and tartar as your pet gnaws. Surprise your furry friend with this perfect Friendship Day gift and watch them enjoy hours of healthy fun!
Next Story