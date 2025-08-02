Thoughtful Beauty & Self-Care Gifts to Make Her Feel Special This Raksha Bandhan & Friendship Day

This Raksha Bandhan and Friendship Day, go beyond the usual and gift your sister or best friend something that shows how much you care – something thoughtful, indulgent, and good for her well-being. Whether it’s radiant skin, luscious hair, or a fragrance wardrobe she’ll love, The Bath and Care has the perfect gift picks to pamper her inside and out.

Here are 4 self-care gift sets she’ll actually be excited to unwrap this season:

1. KOMBUCHKA RICE WATER REPAIR & RESTORE Haircare Set – Rs 7,396

Give her the gift of salon-like hair at home. This 4-step, Korean-inspired hair care ritual is powered by kombuchka ferment, rice water, peptides, and natural oils to rescue dry, frizzy, and damaged hair. The set includes a gentle shampoo, deeply nourishing conditioner, lightweight frizz-taming serum, and a luxurious repair mask.