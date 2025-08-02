Live
Thoughtful Beauty & Self-Care Gifts to Make Her Feel Special This Raksha Bandhan & Friendship Day
This Raksha Bandhan and Friendship Day, go beyond the usual and gift your sister or best friend something that shows how much you care – something thoughtful, indulgent, and good for her well-being. Whether it’s radiant skin, luscious hair, or a fragrance wardrobe she’ll love, The Bath and Care has the perfect gift picks to pamper her inside and out.
Here are 4 self-care gift sets she’ll actually be excited to unwrap this season:
1. KOMBUCHKA RICE WATER REPAIR & RESTORE Haircare Set – Rs 7,396
Give her the gift of salon-like hair at home. This 4-step, Korean-inspired hair care ritual is powered by kombuchka ferment, rice water, peptides, and natural oils to rescue dry, frizzy, and damaged hair. The set includes a gentle shampoo, deeply nourishing conditioner, lightweight frizz-taming serum, and a luxurious repair mask.
Free from sulfates and parabens, this set is safe for chemically treated and sensitive hair – making it a thoughtful gift for anyone looking to restore strength, shine, and smoothness.
2. Pore Alchemy Combo for Oily & Acne-Prone Skin – Rs 5,396
If your sister or friend battles oily skin or frequent breakouts, this skincare set is a game-changer. The Pore Alchemy Combo is a 4-step routine featuring a foaming face wash, anti-acne serum, oil-control toner, and lightweight gel moisturizer – all packed with actives like salicylic acid, niacinamide, tea tree, and hyaluronic acid.
It’s a complete clarifying system that keeps the skin calm, matte, and breakout-free — a practical gift for skincare minimalists and enthusiasts alike.
3. Pack of 5 Perfumes – Rs 9,495
Looking for a luxe gift with personality? This signature set of five unisex perfumes lets her switch scents based on mood and moment. From the bold woody notes of Armis to the floral softness of Rosié, each perfume is a mood in a bottle.
Elegant, long-lasting, and versatile, this curated fragrance wardrobe is perfect for anyone who appreciates sophistication in a spritz.
4. Aqua Revive Hydration Range – Rs 4,596
For someone who needs a boost of hydration and glow, this gentle skincare set is a must-have. Infused with hyaluronic acid, rice water, aloe vera, and vitamin E, it includes a cleanser, toner, serum, and moisturizer that work together to calm, hydrate, and strengthen the skin barrier.
Ideal for dry, dull, or sensitive skin types, this lightweight range is a glow-giving daily essential.
Where to Buy?
All products are available on the brand’s official website: Thebathandcare.com, and across top e-commerce platforms like Nykaa, Amazon, Myntra, Meesho, and Flipkart.