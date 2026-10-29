Today is International Day of Care and Support: Building a culture of well-being in education

Care and support are essential components of a positive educational environment. While academic learning remains a central purpose of schools and colleges, students also need spaces where they feel respected, understood and supported as they navigate academic responsibilities, personal challenges and changing social expectations.

The role of teachers and mentors

Teachers play an important role in establishing a culture of care. Clear communication, constructive feedback and approachable classroom practices can encourage students to ask questions, discuss difficulties and seek help when needed. Mentoring can also help learners set realistic goals, develop confidence and identify areas where they need additional guidance.

Creating supportive environments

Schools and higher education institutions can strengthen student well-being through accessible counselling services, peer-support initiatives, anti-bullying measures and clear procedures for addressing concerns. Awareness programmes on mental health, respectful behaviour and responsible digital engagement can further contribute to a safer campus culture.

Peer relationships are equally important. Opportunities for collaborative projects, student clubs and group activities can help learners develop communication skills, empathy and a sense of belonging. Such experiences also encourage students to recognise different perspectives and support one another.

Preparing students for life beyond the classroom

Care and support extend beyond immediate academic needs. By encouraging healthy routines, effective time management and open communication, educational institutions can help students develop skills that remain useful throughout their lives.