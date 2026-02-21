Today is International Mother Language Day: The role of youth in shaping multilingual education

As classrooms become more diverse and interconnected, multilingual education is no longer a policy aspiration but a practical necessity. At the heart of this transformation are young people themselves. Students today are not just passive recipients of language instruction; they are active participants shaping how languages are learned, valued and used in society. Youth engagement plays a crucial role in making multilingual education meaningful. Student-led clubs, cultural exchanges, campus publications and digital content creation allow languages to move beyond textbooks into lived experience. Social media platforms and online communities have also enabled young people to create and share content in diverse languages, preserving local identities while participating in global conversations.

Importantly, young people influence attitudes toward language equity. When students advocate for inclusive classrooms where multiple languages are respected, they challenge long-standing hierarchies that privilege certain languages over others. Their feedback helps educators design curricula that reflect linguistic diversity rather than impose uniformity.

Technology further amplifies youth impact. Translation tools, language learning apps and collaborative platforms make it easier to access content across languages. Students often lead in adopting and experimenting with these tools, demonstrating new possibilities for cross-cultural understanding.

However, meaningful change requires listening to young voices in policy discussions. Involving students in consultations, pilot programmes and curriculum design ensures that multilingual education responds to real needs. The future of multilingual education will not be shaped by policy documents alone. It will be shaped in classrooms, communities and digital spaces where young people assert that every language carries knowledge, identity and opportunity. Their participation is not optional; it is essential to building an inclusive and linguistically rich future.