Today is National Preschooler’s Day: Early classrooms, foundational skills

For children between the ages of three and five, preschool often marks their first structured experience outside the home. It becomes a space where young learners begin exploring the world beyond family routines. At this stage, children develop friendships, gain early academic skills, and learn to express themselves in creative ways.

Through playful activities and guided interaction, children gradually build skills that support their emotional, cognitive, and physical growth. Activities such as storytelling, drawing, singing, and group games encourage curiosity and imagination while helping children become comfortable in a shared environment.

One of the key benefits of preschool education is the opportunity for children to interact with peers. Social interaction helps them learn essential skills such as sharing, cooperation, communication, and empathy. These early experiences also help children understand routines, follow simple instructions, and develop a sense of independence.

Play-based learning is widely recognised as an effective approach for young learners. Rather than focusing only on formal instruction, preschool environments encourage exploration and hands-on experiences. Simple activities like building blocks, role-playing, or outdoor play help children strengthen motor skills, problem-solving abilities, and creativity. Preschool also introduces children to basic concepts that form the building blocks of later learning. Through engaging activities, they begin recognising letters, numbers, shapes, and colours in ways that feel natural and enjoyable rather than pressured.