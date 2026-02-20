Today is National Student Volunteer Day: Recognising the impact of young volunteers

In classrooms and campuses across the country, a quiet but powerful movement is taking shape — students choosing to give back to society. From organising donation drives and teaching underprivileged children to participating in environmental clean-ups and community outreach programmes, young volunteers are demonstrating that education extends far beyond textbooks.

The spirit of volunteering among students reflects a growing awareness of social responsibility.

Many young people today recognise that academic success alone is not enough; contributing to the well-being of others is equally important. Whether through National Service Scheme (NSS) initiatives, student-led clubs, or independent efforts, they are dedicating their time and energy to causes that matter.

These efforts often go unnoticed, yet their impact is meaningful. Students conduct literacy sessions in underserved communities, distribute food and essentials during times of crisis, plant trees, organise blood donation camps, and raise awareness about mental health and sustainability. In doing so, they not only address immediate needs but also inspire others to participate.

Volunteering also shapes the students themselves. It nurtures empathy, leadership, teamwork and problem-solving skills. By engaging directly with diverse communities, young volunteers gain real-world perspectives that no classroom lecture can provide. They learn resilience, patience and the importance of collaboration.

Acknowledging the efforts of student volunteers is essential. Their commitment to social causes reflects hope, compassion and a sense of shared responsibility. In choosing to give back, they are not just helping communities — they are shaping themselves into thoughtful, engaged citizens ready to

contribute meaningfully

to society.