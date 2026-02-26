Today is National Tell A Fairy Tale Day: bolstering creativity and storytelling skills

Fairy tales have been a part of childhood for generations, captivating young minds with magical worlds, brave heroes, talking animals and powerful life lessons. Beyond their entertainment value, fairy tales play an important role in developing creativity and storytelling skills in children.

One of the most significant benefits of fairy tales is that they spark imagination. When children listen to or read stories about enchanted forests, flying carpets or hidden kingdoms, they learn to visualise scenes beyond their immediate reality.

This imaginative thinking strengthens creativity and encourages children to explore new ideas without fear of limitation. Fairy tales also introduce children to the basic structure of storytelling.

Most tales follow a clear pattern — a beginning that sets the scene, a problem or challenge, and a resolution. By repeatedly engaging with such narratives, children naturally absorb how stories are built. This understanding helps them organise their own thoughts and create structured stories when they speak or write.

Another key benefit is language development. Fairy tales are rich in descriptive words, dialogues and expressive phrases. Listening to these stories improves vocabulary, sentence formation and communication skills.

When children retell stories in their own words, they practise sequencing events and expressing emotions clearly. Moreover, fairy tales often encourage children to invent their own endings or imagine alternative scenarios. This flexibility nurtures creative thinking and problem-solving abilities.