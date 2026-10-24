Today is Take Back Your Time Day: Rediscovering rest and connection

Boundaries begin with recognising that being productive does not mean being available at every moment. Establishing clear work hours, taking regular breaks and avoiding non-urgent work messages after office hours can help separate professional responsibilities from personal time. Learning to say no to additional commitments when schedules are already full is equally important.

Screen habits also deserve attention. Endless scrolling, frequent notifications and the urge to check messages can interrupt conversations, hobbies and rest. Setting limits on recreational screen time, keeping devices away during meals and creating a screen-free period before bedtime can help people become more present in their daily lives.

Reclaiming personal time does not necessarily require major lifestyle changes. Reading a book, cooking, gardening, exercising, listening to music or simply spending time outdoors can offer a break from constant digital stimulation. These activities allow people to pursue interests that may otherwise be pushed aside by work and online distractions.

Meaningful human connections also need time and attention. Sharing a meal, calling a friend or having an uninterrupted conversation with a family member can strengthen relationships in ways that quick messages cannot always achieve. Being fully present, rather than dividing attention between a conversation and a phone, makes these moments more valuable.

Creating boundaries is not about neglecting responsibilities; it is about deciding how time and attention are used. By protecting time for rest, recreation and relationships, people can build routines that leave room for both work and life. Sometimes, switching off a device or closing the laptop is the first step towards reconnecting with what matters beyond the screen.