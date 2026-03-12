Today is World Kidney Day: Raising awareness about kidney health

Kidney health is often overlooked by young people, as kidney-related problems are usually associated with older adults. However, maintaining kidney health should begin early in life. Educating youth about how the kidneys function and the importance of healthy lifestyle habits can play a key role in preventing future complications.

The kidneys perform several essential functions in the body. They help filter waste and toxins from the blood, regulate fluid levels, balance minerals, and support blood pressure control. When the kidneys are not functioning properly, harmful substances can build up in the body, affecting overall health.

Creating awareness among young people about kidney health is important because modern lifestyles often include habits that may increase health risks. Irregular eating patterns, excessive consumption of processed foods, sugary drinks, and lack of physical activity can gradually impact kidney function over time.

Experts recommend several simple steps that young people can follow to maintain healthy kidneys. Staying well hydrated is one of the most important habits, as drinking enough water helps the kidneys flush out toxins effectively. Maintaining a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins also supports kidney health.

Reducing the intake of excess salt, packaged foods, and sugary beverages can further protect kidney function. Regular physical activity and maintaining a healthy body weight are also essential, as they help reduce the risk of conditions such as high blood pressure and diabetes, which are major causes of kidney disease.

Regular health check-ups and awareness of family medical history can help detect potential risks early. By adopting healthy habits early and understanding the importance of kidney care, young people can build a strong foundation for long-term health and well-being.