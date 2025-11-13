Today is World Kindness Day: The power of being kind - Teaching children the value of niceness

In a world that often celebrates achievement, speed, and competition, teaching children the value of niceness — of genuine kindness and empathy — has never been more important. While academic excellence and talent open doors, it is kindness that builds bridges, nurtures relationships, and sustains communities.

Kindness begins with the smallest gestures — a smile, a helping hand, or simply listening. Yet, for a child, these actions are profound lessons in humanity. When children learn to be kind, they not only make others feel valued but also develop emotional intelligence, resilience, and self-worth. Studies have shown that acts of kindness trigger the release of oxytocin, the “feel-good” hormone, which boosts mood and fosters a sense of connection. This biological response reminds us that kindness benefits both the giver and the receiver.

Parents and teachers play a crucial role in modelling this behavior. Children mirror what they see. A simple act — thanking someone, comforting a friend, or showing patience in frustration — teaches more than any lecture could. Encouraging empathy through storytelling, role-playing, or discussing feelings helps children understand perspectives beyond their own. Schools that embed social-emotional learning in their curriculum see improved academic performance and fewer behavioral issues, proving that kindness enhances not just hearts but also minds.

However, kindness should not be mistaken for weakness. Being nice does not mean being naive or submissive. True kindness involves courage — the courage to stand up against injustice, to include those who feel left out, and to forgive when it’s hard. Children who understand this form of niceness grow into confident, compassionate adults capable of making ethical decisions and leading with integrity.

In today’s digital world, where interactions often happen behind screens, teaching kindness takes on an added layer of urgency. Cyberbullying, harsh criticism, and social comparison can deeply impact young minds. Conversations about respectful communication, empathy online, and digital citizenship are essential to ensuring that kindness extends beyond the classroom and into virtual spaces.

Ultimately, kindness is not just a moral virtue — it is a life skill. Teaching children to be kind is teaching them to be human, to connect, and to care. When we nurture niceness, we are not just raising good children; we are raising good citizens — the kind the world truly needs.