Top 5 Reasons Why International Schools Are Ideal for Your Child

Citing ISC Research, recent news reports have pegged the number of international schools in India to over 900 and this figure is going to increase in the near future thanks to the growing demand for affordable global education right at home.

As the most populous country in the world, India also has one of the largest education systems, consisting of government and private institutions. International schools are gaining in popularity here as well, not just because of the large percentage of expats in India but also because Indian parents, too, want a future-forward curriculum and multidisciplinary learning for their children.

Here are some other reasons by Dominic Tomalin, Founding Headmaster of Shrewsbury International School India, add to the appeal of international schools for discerning parents and students looking for holistic education, experiential learning, multilingualism, academic rigour and global exposure.

1. Future forward education

International curricula do not endorse rote learning but offer individually focused teaching support in a well-resourced environment. The class size makes space for personalized attention to ensure that each pupil's strengths are nurtured and weaknesses are addressed effectively. Multiculturalism in international schools also prepares students to evolve as global citizens, respectful of cultural particularities. The future-forward learning environment also inculcates vital life skills needed in the fast-evolving world along with resilience, respect for community and resourcefulness.

2. World-class infrastructure

Apart from enriching teaching methodologies, international schools also offer outstanding infrastructure complete with well-equipped classrooms, laboratories, capacious sports facilities, libraries offering books, journals and electronic resources from across the world, digital zones, thoughtfully designed breakout areas for collaborative learning and spaces conducive to a wide array of co-curricular activities. In such an optimal learning environment, pupils are fully supported to follow their passion and learn skills beyond their academic curriculum.

3. Multilingualism

International schools offer a wide range of languages to students and this immersion prepares students to feel at home with diverse linguistic cadences. Learning different languages also aids cognitive development, sharpens concentration and improves problem-solving, analytical and communication skills. Multilingualism enables students to access opportunities for higher education in foreign universities and to confidently step into the global job market as well-versed global citizens.

4. Doorway to leading global universities

Studying at an international school is especially advantageous for students who want to secure admission to leading global universities. The English National Curriculum for instance prepares pupils to undertake the Cambridge International IGCSE Examinations in years 10 and 11. These examinations qualify pupils for entry into A Level courses and pave the way for easier transition into higher education in foreign universities. Shrewsbury for instance offers not just core subjects like Science and Mathematics but also computing skills and hands-on labs for subjects such as Design & Technology, Science, Astronomy, and more.

5. Pupil-led, holistic and experiential education

International schools offer a pedagogy beyond the chalk-and-talk model known to encourage passive learning and one-sided academic discourse. In international schools, learning is pupil-centric and holistic. It encourages curiosity, critical thinking, a questioning spirit and development of the 'whole person.' The focus is not just on examination results but on the multifaceted growth of a pupil with the help of experiential learning aided by academic societies, field trips, internships and community service. Students are encouraged to apply theory in practice through wide-ranging activities within and outside the classroom while innovative teaching techniques ensure a learning atmosphere that is both collaborative and inclusive.

In a nutshell, international schools offer a wider perspective of the world and afford exposure to different cultures, and languages as well as emerging fields like fintech, space exploration, and Artificial Intelligence. They inculcate social responsibility in students while preparing them for global citizenship and nurture their passions for performing arts, music, drama and sports via well-equipped infrastructure.