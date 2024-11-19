Top Women Entrepreneurs: Driving Innovation And Growth

Gone are the days when women were subjected to customary roles and responsibilities. The modern women of today are excelling in every role and industry, leaving no stone unturned. Through groundbreaking solutions spanning various sectors including education, e-commerce, finance and sustainability, amongst others, they are not only at the forefront of innovation but also building a thriving ecosystem. Their remarkable contributions have positioned them as pivotal drivers of India’s economic growth. This Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, let us honour these visionary women who are not only reshaping the world but also becoming an inspiration for generations to come.

Here are the top women who are making a real impact across various sectors:

1. Priyanka Agarwal Chopra- IIMA Ventures

The passion to build a profitable business fuelled Priyanka’s journey to join IIMA Ventures, a startup incubator established by IIM Ahmedabad. She currently works as the managing partner of Seed Investing. After returning to India, Priyanka began working in Piramal Sarvajal, a social impact startup providing access to clean, drinking water to India’s underserved using technology and community engagement. IIMA Ventures has been an advocate of helping climatetech startups in India.

2. Shreya Mishra - SolarSquare

Raised in a family steeped in the stability of government service, her father an IAS officer, and her extended family comprising lawyers and bureaucrats, Shreya says she was expected to follow their example and find a secure job. However, her experience at IIT Bombay exposed her to a world of boundless opportunities and ignited an entrepreneurial spark within her. Co-founder of SolarSquare, Shreya Mishra has made it her mission to bring solar power to the masses. With initiatives like the Zero Investment Plan, Shreya has made it easier for thousands of families to switch to solar energy without the financial burden. Shreya’s leadership in democratizing solar energy is a game-changer in India’s clean energy landscape.

3. Swati Bhargava: Swati Bhargava is the Co-Founder of CashKaro & EarnKaro and a Fortune 40Under40 entrepreneur. Her transformative contributions have significantly shaped India’s e-commerce space. From providing users the best possible deals from over 1,500+ popular e-commerce sites via CashKaro, to offering millions of users an easy means of income via EarnKaro, Swati has made an indelible impact on the online shopping landscape in India. Swati’s influence extends beyond online shopping—she has played a pivotal role in establishing the Affiliate Marketing industry in both India and the UK, where she co-launched her first cashback venture, Pouring Pounds, alongside her co-founder, Rohan.

4. Nehal Gupta: Nehal Gupta is the Founder and Managing Director of Accelerated Money for U (AMU), a technology-driven Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) that focuses on encouraging sustainable development. Under Nehal's guidance, AMU has experienced unprecedented growth, currently supervising Asset Under Management (AUM) of $14 million with a dedicated team of 50 members. Her vision is deeply rooted in fostering financial self-sufficiency and building independent mechanisms that promote growth and inclusion.

5. Seema Chaturvedi - AWE Funds

Seema, who has an experience of over 25 years in capital markets and financial management, believes in the need for climate change and gender equity in entrepreneurship. Founding Partner of AWE Funds, she is a driving force in securing investment for businesses that are addressing climate change and advancing clean energy. Through AWE Funds, Seema is nurturing an ecosystem of startups focused on sustainable agriculture, clean energy, and resource-saving technologies. AWE’s commitment to funding women-led climate tech ventures is shaping the next wave of clean energy solutions in India.

6. Mansi Jain - DigitalPaani

School was where Mansi first became acutely aware of the challenges associated with urban development and resource scarcity. Mansi founded DigitalPaani, a company revolutionizing water and waste management across India. With a tech-driven approach, Mansi and her team are enabling communities to better manage their water resources and reduce waste, paving the way for cleaner, smarter urban living.

7. Shivani Sinha Sola - Devic Earth

Shivani Sinha Sola founded Devic Earth, a company pioneering air pollution control technologies. Their innovative solutions are helping improve air quality in some of India’s most polluted cities, contributing to healthier urban spaces. Shivani’s work is a testament to the power of technology in transforming how we approach environmental health, making clean air more accessible for all.

8. Sera Arora - Bharat Founders Fund

Sera Arora is a skilled investment professional making a mark in the venture capital space with her experience and leadership. A Delhi University graduate (2013), Sera began her career as General Manager at Investopad in 2018. Her hard work and success led to her promotion to a Partner within a year. As a Partner at Bharat Founders Fund (BFF), Sera focuses on supporting startups in the cleantech and energy sectors. She is committed to backing companies that are developing sustainable energy solutions to tackle environmental challenges and drive progress in India’s clean energy space.

9. Radhika Choudhary - Freyr Energy

When Radhika Choudary met her husband’s friend Saurabh Marda at a party in 2011, their interaction sparked a shared passion for clean energy. Under her guidance, Freyr Energy has grown significantly, making solar power more accessible to homes and businesses across India. With innovative financing options and affordable solar installation models, Radhika is helping democratize clean energy, ensuring that more people can switch to renewable sources. Her work is accelerating India’s shift toward solar power, playing a crucial role in the country’s renewable energy growth.

10. Bhavana S Mayur - h2e Power Systems

Bhavana developed a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) generator powered by biogas and produced by the breakdown of organic material like waste from fields. At h2e Power Systems, Bhavana S Mayur is at the forefront of green hydrogen innovation. By developing hydrogen-based energy solutions, she is helping India transition away from fossil fuels and into a cleaner, more sustainable future.

11. Shruti Ramesh - MYNUSCo

Shruti Ramesh co-founded MYNUSCo with a vision to reduce single-use plastic waste through innovative recycling technologies. By transforming waste into valuable resources, MYNUSCo is not only addressing plastic pollution but also promoting the circular economy, where waste is seen as a resource rather than a burden. Shruti’s efforts are addressed towards creating cleaner communities, one recycled product at a time.

12. Bharti Singhla - Chakr Innovation

As a pragmatic founder of Chakr Innovation, Bharti Singhla has been instrumental in creating clean technology that captures harmful emissions from diesel generators and converts them into usable ink. Her company provides a sustainable solution to air pollution, showing how environmental challenges can be transformed into innovative business opportunities. Bharti’s work highlights how technology can both clean the air and reduce waste, proving that sustainability and practicality can go hand-in-hand.