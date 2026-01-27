7 Top Places to Visit in New Delhi: A Complete Guide for Your Next Trip!

New Delhi, known for its architectural and cultural heritage attracts travellers from across the globe. The city is also a shopper’s paradise and food heaven, famous for its vibrant shopping and food streets and high-end shopping malls and restaurants. On one hand, the narrow market lanes buzzing with crowds reflect the city's rich cultural heritage and on the other hand, the shopping malls filled with national and international brands represent the modern infrastructure of the city. The places to visit in New Delhi have plenty to offer for every traveller, whether you are looking for wedding attires and accessories, shopping hauls for fast fashion or looking for delicious aloo chaat or chole bhature.

So, let's explore this amazing place and know what to get and where to get it from.

7 Popular Places to Visit in New Delhi

1. Karol Bagh

New Delhi is known for its wedding stores selling astonishingly beautiful attires, accessories, footwear and jewellery. And if you are looking for a place to shop for your dream wedding outfit, then Karol Bagh is one of the places to visit in New Delhi for an incredible shopping experience. The market is also famous for its imported goods which you can find at the cheapest prices.

Moreover, the eating joints serving delicious food are best to satisfy your hunger pangs while exploring the area.

What to Get: Wedding outfits, footwear, jewellery, cosmetics, stationary and imported clothes and shoes.

2. Sarojini Nagar

You must have come across shopping hauls from Sarojini Nagar on your Instagram and YouTube feed. But is it true that you can get clothes as cheap as ₹20? To know you must visit this bargain hunter’s paradise where you get everything and anything in just one place. From trendy fashionable clothes, sarees, bags, shoes, and jewellery to home decor and handicrafts, you name it and you will get it here and that too at unbeatable prices.

For the same reason, it is one of the best places to visit in New Delhi for college students and young professionals.

What to Get: Trendy outfits, footwear, jewellery, export surplus, bags, home decor and furniture.

3. Lajpat Nagar

Another place to shop your heart out in New Delhi is the famous Lajpat Nagar Market where you can find well-planned stores selling housewares, textiles, footwear, jewellery, clothing and home essentials. While exploring the market, you can also find some of the branded stores and boutiques like Anokhi, FabIndia and Ritu Kumar.

Additionally, the market is also famous for its street food which you shouldn’t miss at any cost. Aloo chaat, chole bathure and kulfi are a must-try while visiting the area, so plan some time to enjoy these delicacies while staying at hotels near Lajpat Nagar Metro Station Delhi.

What to Get: Ethnic clothing, footwear, jewellery, bridal wear, textile and home essentials like linen, curtains and brassware.

4. Khan Market

The U-shaped market with narrow lanes filled with luxury brand stores, high-end boutiques, famous restaurants and lively cafes, Khan Market has to be on your list of places to visit in New Delhi. Whether you are looking for designer clothes, bespoke jewellery, shoes and houseware from famous brands or books by popular authors, you will get it all here.

Moreover, famous restaurants and coffee shops are not just Instagram-worthy but also serve excellent gourmet meals.

What to Get: Designer clothing, accessories, houseware, books and organic food and skin care products.

5. Dilli Hatt

A place filled with rural art and folk culture, Dilli Hatt is an initiative run by the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) to encourage traditional handicrafts and handlooms. From home furniture, brassware, copperware, chandeliers, cane & jute products to embellished camel hide footwear, fabrics, drapery, gems and beads, the market is filled with varied interesting items.

While visiting Dilli Haat, you can also enjoy folk performances in the open-air theatre while savouring a wide range of cuisines including momos from Nepal, bamboo hot chicken from Nagaland, Kahwa & Kebabs from Jammu and Pooranpoli from Maharashtra.

What to Get: Hand-crafted pottery, paintings and woodwork, handloom fabric and readymade clothes, jewellery, footwear and kitchenware.

6. Connaught Place

Commonly known as CP, Connaught Place is the heart of Delhi and one of the iconic places to visit in New Delhi. The market designed in a circular layout, is home to various shopping centres, restaurants, bars and cafes. CP offers a blend of high-end brand stores and budget-friendly stores to suit every visitor. The inner circle is famous for its upscale stores and the outer circle hosts various street stalls selling jewellery and other accessories.

Furthermore, Connaught Place is also a gateway to other popular markets like Janpath Market and Palika Bazaar, an underground air-conditioned market below it, making it a must-visit destination in the city.

What to Get: Branded apparel, handicrafts, affordable accessories, souvenirs, books and novels.

7. Select Citywalk Mall Delhi

One of the most popular shopping malls in the country, Select Citywalk Mall makes it a perfect destination for those looking for national and international brands under one roof. The mall also houses PVR Cinema and India’s first IMAX theatre. You can also enjoy eating at the multi-cuisine food court or fine dining restaurants.

The mall is also one of the best places to visit in New Delhi with kids. While you enjoy your retail therapy, your kids can enjoy at Hang Out, the ultimate gaming zone of the mall.

What to Get: Clothing, accessories, electronic gadgets, cosmetics and home items from international and national brands.

After exploring the popular places in New Delhi, you do not want to spend time in traffic or a crowded metro.

