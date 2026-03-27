Best Things to Do in Dehradun: Food, Nature & Beyond

Dehradun sits where the Shivalik foothills meet the Doon Valley. The city's 640-metre elevation produces temperatures averaging 5-7 degrees cooler than Delhi. Winter mornings drop to single digits. Monsoons arrive heavy. The Doon Valley's position between Himalayan ranges and Shivalik hills creates geography distinct from both plains and proper mountains.

Gateway Dehradun offers views of the surrounding hills and greenery. The property functions as a base for exploring terrain that transitions from valley floor to mountain approaches within kilometres, urban infrastructure giving way to forest density faster than most Indian cities permit.

The 100-key hotel features The Earth Pavilion, an all-day dining restaurant serving Indian, Continental and Asian cuisine, and Aanch, which focuses on North Indian dishes inspired by the North-West Frontier region. The dual dining setup reflects Dehradun's own character: a city serving pilgrims heading to Haridwar, trekkers accessing Himalayan routes, families visiting educational institutions and business travellers attending regional conferences. Among the best luxury hotels in Dehradun, Gateway Hotels recognizes this multiplicity. The property accommodates wedding groups, adventure seekers, corporate delegations and leisure travellers equally.

Start Where The City Feels Most Alive

If you want to understand Dehradun quickly, start with food. Not because it is the easiest option, but because it tells you how the city actually lives. Paltan Bazaar and the Clock Tower area remain two of the best places to begin, especially if you want chaat, chhole poori, golgappe, and the kind of fast, familiar street food that belongs to the city rather than to a curated dining list. Locals and veterans to the city would also point to Garhwali dishes such as Kumaoni raita, Palak ki Kafli, kandalee ka saag, and Jhangore ki kheer, along with the Tibetan momos that have long become part of Dehradun’s everyday appetite.

You can also explore curated culinary experiences, including regional Uttarakhandi dishes, Tibetan specialities and local sweets such as Bal Mithai and Singori. Bal Mithai consists of caramelized khoya coated in sugar balls. Singori wraps khoya in malu leaves. Both are available at Old Famous Janta Sweets on Rajpur Road where preparation methods haven't changed in decades.

Apart from this you can also try out Aloo ke Gutke, cubed potatoes tempered with jakhiya seeds and local chilies, representing Garhwali cooking stripped to essentials. Kachmauli, the roasted lamb specialty, requires slow cooking until fat renders and meat becomes tender. Aanch, a specialty North Indian restaurant inspired by the kitchens of the North-West Frontier, delivers these preparations with controlled kitchen conditions.

This is one of the more satisfying answers to Dehradun things to do because you are not moving through a tourist script. You are moving through appetite, habit, and local rhythm. If you want fun activities in Dehradun that feel less staged than a checklist, a food-led afternoon works beautifully. The city also has a strong bakery culture, with rusks, biscuits, and local sweets still part of what makes it distinct.

Let The Landscape Lead The Day

Among the most important attractions in Dehradun, the Forest Research Institute still holds the strongest sense of arrival. The building is large, formal, and beautifully set back, with museums and botanical grounds that give the city a more serious architectural register.

Then there is Mindrolling Monastery. One of the largest Buddhist centres in India, it is known for its Great Stupa and calmer spatial rhythm.

Robber’s Cave, also known as Guchhu Pani, remains one of the city’s most tactile outdoor stops. You walk through a narrow, stream-filled passage with rock walls close on either side, and the experience feels more physical than scenic. Sahastradhara offers something softer but no less memorable, with spring-fed surroundings and the sulfur-water landscape that has long made it one of the city’s best-known natural outings.

If you want a more active itinerary, the wider region expands quickly into adventure activities in Dehradun. Tourism sources point to paragliding in Mussoorie, rappelling and rock climbing around Sahastradhara, mountain biking in the Shivalik Hills, and wildlife experiences at Rajaji National Park. That wider radius is what makes Dehradun especially good for mixed trips. You can spend your day with monasteries and markets while someone else leans into height, speed, or trails, then meet back in the city by evening. Very few places hold those choices together comfortably.

Adventure Activities To Do In Dehradun

River rafting opportunities exist on the Ganges, with the stretch from Shivpuri to Rishikesh famous for thrilling rapids. Rishikesh sits 45 kilometres from Dehradun, ninety minutes by road, where rapids range Grade II to Grade IV depending on section. Beginners stay on gentler stretches while experienced rafters tackle higher grades upstream.

For aerial perspectives, Mussoorie offers paragliding experience, soaring above lush green hills with bird's-eye views of stunning landscape below. The 35-kilometre drive uphill from Dehradun provides the elevation gain launch conditions require. Trekkers head further to Nag Tibba, meaning "Serpent's Peak," one of the most popular trekking destinations near Dehradun, taking you through dense forests, quaint villages, and meadows filled with wildflowers. The summit delivers Himalayan views when weather cooperates, though mist obscuring everything offers its own cloud forest immersion.

Wildlife viewing closer to Dehradun splits by commitment level. Malsi Deer Park handles families wanting encounters without extensive travel. Rajaji National Park demands more: Forest Department safaris run twice daily, elephants and tigers move through protected territory, but sightings operate on nature's schedule rather than yours.

Base Yourself at Gateway Dehradun

Gateway Dehradun features treatment rooms, a fully equipped gym, and a swimming pool, plus the region's largest banqueting facility spanning over 10,000 square feet. The 100-room property sits near the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, positioning arrivals within reach of both city exploration and mountain excursions. Dining options include The Earth Pavilion, an all-day dining restaurant serving Indian, Continental and Asian cuisine, and Aanch, which focuses on North Indian dishes inspired by the North-West Frontier region.

Whether you're rafting Rishikesh rapids tomorrow, paragliding from Mussoorie next week, or simply exploring Dehradun's markets and temples, Gateway Dehradun provides infrastructure supporting varied itineraries. The property exists because Dehradun serves pilgrims, adventurers, families, and business travellers simultaneously. Book rooms that function as actual base rather than merely overnight accommodation.