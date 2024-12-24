Keeping Your Workforce Healthy and Safe During the Holiday Travel Season

As the festive season draws near, organisations worldwide are gearing up for increased employee travel and celebrations. Amidst the joy and excitement, it is vital for employers to keep the safety and wellbeing of their global workforce at the forefront. International SOS, the world’s leading health and security risk services company, shares expert tips on managing travel risks and ensuring your employees stay safe and healthy during this festive period.

Holiday seasons typically see a considerable surge in employee travel, posing challenges for organisations, especially in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of diverse workforces. According to the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the number of international travellers reached approximately 790 million in the first seven months of 2024, an 11% increase compared to the same period in 2023. This rise in travel is expected to continue during the year-end holiday period. In the United States, travel projections indicate that 119 million Americans will embark on journeys during the festive season, with record-breaking numbers anticipated the weekends before and after Christmas Day.

Similarly, Heathrow Airport, a major international hub in the United Kingdom, is expecting its busiest December on record, with a 21% increase in the number of passengers travelling on Christmas Day compared to last year.3 The International SOS Risk Outlook 2025 report highlights political and social unrest, geopolitical tensions, and transport risks and disruptions as top perceived risks by organisations, further emphasising the need for robust travel risk management strategies, particularly during periods of increased travel activity.

Dr Kate O’Reilly, Regional Medical Director at International SOS, emphasises the importance of health precautions: “As employees embark on their holiday travels, organisations must recognise that the festive period typically coincides with heightened risks of respiratory viruses, including colds, flu, COVID-19, and RSV, particularly in the northern hemisphere. Proactively supporting the workforce with pre-travel health briefings and resources can help employees stay healthy and prepared. Providing resources for managing travel stress and encouraging healthy habits such as eating healthily, staying hydrated, regular exercise, and adequate sleep can minimise the risk of illness. Additionally, it is crucial to remind travelling employees to ensure their vaccines are up to date and they are aware of any medical alerts for their destinations.”

Michael Rogers, Chief Security Analyst at International SOS, adds, “With the upsurge in travel, the festive season also brings increased safety risks, including crowd surges in busy areas and natural hazards such as winter storms in certain regions. Meanwhile, the recent arrest of a man suspected of planning a terror attack on a Christmas market in Bavaria, Germany, illustrates both the underlying persistent threat of such incidents and that authorities are generally well-placed to thwart plots. Travellers must stay well-informed and prepared to handle sudden and potentially significant disruptions due to geopolitical or socio-economic forces, natural hazards, and other threats. Organisations should ensure that their employees are aware of the security risks associated with their travel destinations. Providing access to real-time security updates and having a robust emergency response plan can significantly mitigate potential risks. Travelling during the holidays involves more than choosing a destination; it requires careful consideration of safety.”

To help organisations ensure the health and safety of their travelling workforces this holiday season, International SOS offers the following expert tips:

1.Provide access to critical information: Ensure employees have easy access to emergency contact numbers, travel advisories, local weather conditions, recommended accommodations, and potential crime hotspots. Encourage thorough pre-travel risk assessments.

2.Prioritise health and wellbeing: Remind travelling employees to keep vaccinations up-to-date, carry an adequate supply of any necessary medications, and schedule a pre-travel health consultation with a qualified healthcare professional.

3.Ensure security awareness: Emphasise the importance of situational awareness and remind employees to be aware of their surroundings, stay vigilant and keep their valuables secure or out of sight, especially in large crowds.

4.Establish clear communication protocols: Before a trip, clearly define communication expectations, such as preferred methods of contact, frequency of check-ins, and designated points of contact within the organisation.

5.Promote flexibility & contingency planning: Encourage employees to maintain flexible departure and return dates/routes to accommodate unexpected circumstances. Allow extra travel time to account for potential delays and congestion at airports, train stations, and on roads due to increased travel volume. Emphasise the importance of developing and implementing contingency plans to address unforeseen events.

For more information on how to keep your workforce safe and healthy during the festive season, visit International SOS.