  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Life Style > Travel

La Wisteria leads Goa’s luxury real estate surge in 2025

La Wisteria leads Goa’s luxury real estate surge in 2025
x
Highlights

Goa’s real estate boom is being shaped by premium developments like La Wisteria in Siolim, North Goa.

Goa’s real estate boom is being shaped by premium developments like La Wisteria in Siolim, North Goa. Developed by Sea Breeze Villas, the boutique project offers 80 luxury apartments with private pools, lagoon views, and resort-style amenities.

As infrastructure improves and demand for high-end living rises, projects like La Wisteria attract HNIs and global investors seeking privacy, lifestyle, and value. CEO Arpit Bansal highlights the focus on blending luxury with Goa’s charm.

With rental yields up to 10% and strong appreciation potential, La Wisteria exemplifies the state’s shift from vacation spot to elite real estate destination.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick