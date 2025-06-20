Live
La Wisteria leads Goa’s luxury real estate surge in 2025
Highlights
Goa’s real estate boom is being shaped by premium developments like La Wisteria in Siolim, North Goa.
Goa’s real estate boom is being shaped by premium developments like La Wisteria in Siolim, North Goa. Developed by Sea Breeze Villas, the boutique project offers 80 luxury apartments with private pools, lagoon views, and resort-style amenities.
As infrastructure improves and demand for high-end living rises, projects like La Wisteria attract HNIs and global investors seeking privacy, lifestyle, and value. CEO Arpit Bansal highlights the focus on blending luxury with Goa’s charm.
With rental yields up to 10% and strong appreciation potential, La Wisteria exemplifies the state’s shift from vacation spot to elite real estate destination.
