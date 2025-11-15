‘Spectacular Saudi’ debuts in Hyderabad: easy getaways, cultural odysseys, and Arabia’s warmest welcome

The heart of Arabia is set to arrive in Hyderabad as Saudi’s national tourism brand, Saudi, Welcome to Arabia, brings its much-loved experiential showcase, Spectacular Saudi, to the city for the very first time. Opening at Sarath City Mall from 21–23 November, the three-day celebration promises to transport visitors beyond the city’s historic charm and vibrant energy into a world of mirrored landscapes, desert melodies, and the unmistakable aroma of Saudi coffee.

Making its debut in Hyderabad as part of the multi-city showcase including Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, and Mumbai, Spectacular Saudi 2025 brings together the country’s culture, cuisine, and creativity in one immersive experience — from The Essence of Saudi, a celebration of heritage and design, to Brewtopia: A Qahwa Experience, where the air hums with the scent of bakhour and freshly poured coffee. The Epicurean-Culinary Corner, meanwhile, will introduce visitors to Saudi’s evolving food story — a blend of tradition and modern flair served with characteristic generosity.

For travellers already tempted, the event promises to make the journey smoother than ever. On-site Tasheer kiosks will offer visitors easy access to travel information and assistance, helping turn spontaneous travel dreams into reality.

And then there are the rewards: a four-night getaway to Riyadh (complete with accommodation, airport transfers, and a city tour), complimentary nights on select bookings, exclusive couple bonuses, and discount vouchers worth over ₹75 lakh on Saudi flights, hotels, and packages. Sweetening the deal further are complimentary Six Flags tickets with Riyadh package bookings for 2026 and couple passes to the MDL Beast Soundstorm Music Festival in Riyadh.

In a city that blends history with cosmopolitan energy, Spectacular Saudi offers a rare invitation — to experience Saudi’s warmth, creativity, and cultural richness, all within the heart of Hyderabad.