Travel for immunity: Wellness tourism gaining currency amid Covid-19

The pandemic jolted the global economy and redefined the way we live. The rapid transmission of the COVID-19 halted travel plans owing to the suspension of transportation services.

With India having entered Unlock 5.0, the revival of economic activities has reinvented some trends as the 'new normal.'

Jayant Bokadia, CEO, Nimba Nature Cure shares, "As the transmission risk of COVID-19 looms large, people are apprehensive of their health and are willing to go the extra mile to boost immunity and ensure their well-being. The extended work from home has also led to anxiety and stress among corporate professionals who are spending a majority of time indoors with no segregation between work and personal life."

As a result, they are now exploring alternative travel avenues such as wellness retreat, sleepcation and much more to rejuvenate themselves from the hectic and mundane routine.

Hence COVID-19 has invariably given a fillip to wellness tourism. A Global Wellness report predicts wellness tourism to grow at 7.5% annually by 2022. The Unlock phases during COVID-19 have proved to a boon for holistic wellness resorts in

disguise. India is blessed to possess a rich cultural tradition of Ayurveda and Yoga as a goldmine for maintaining physical, emotional and spiritual well-being. These resorts embody a wholesome approach toward wellness.

The experience is a blend of yoga and meditation, Ayurveda, naturopathy, and physiotherapy. It instils a disciplined routine. As backed by ancient wisdom, our bodies are resilient and are capable of healing themselves if we maintain a harmonious balance between body, mind and soul.

Most of these resorts are strategically located and endowed with state-of-the-art amenities. Their wide array of offerings is customized to cater to the needs of every individual and offer a personalized experience. Opting for a wellness retreat is a proactive measure of prioritizing your health over anything else. Moreover, these wellness destinations have redefined the meaning of travel itself, from exploring the outside world to embarking on a self-exploration journey through healthcare.